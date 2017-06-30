0

Bearacudas take on Killer Whales

Bearacudas swimmers from Brewster competed at Okanogan on Thursday.

By Al Camp

As of Friday, June 30, 2017

BREWSTER — The Brewster Bearacudas hosted the Methow Valley Killer Whales in a dual swim meet Tuesday, June 27.

Hanna Smith of Okanogan encourages Angeli Gomez at the start of the age 7-8 girls 25-yard freestyle race on Tuesday.

“We have approximately 70 swimmers this year with many who are 8 years old or younger, and are first-year swimmers,” said Sheryl Bultman of the team...

