0

VIEW FROM THE SIDELINES: Kladnick named top baseball umpire

By Al Camp

As of Friday, June 30, 2017

OMAK — Keith Kladnik of Tonasket was named late last month the state umpire of the year for baseball.

photo

SUBMITTED PHOTO

Keith Kladnik was named the state's top baseball umpire.

Kladnik will be presented with the honor at the Washington Officials Associations’ Conference awards dinner on Aug...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment