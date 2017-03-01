(2017-046 March 1) TOWN OF TWISP, WASHINGTON ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

SR20 WATER MAIN REPLACEMENT PROJECT

Sealed bids will be received by the Town of Twisp, Washington, at City Hall located at 118 S. Glover St., Twisp, WA 98856 until 11:00 a.m. on March 16, 2017 and will then and there be opened and publicly read aloud.

The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be examined at the following locations:

Town Hall, Town of Twisp, 118 S. Glover St., Twisp, WA 98856 Varela & Associates, Inc., 601 W. Mallon Ave. Suite A, Spokane, WA 99201 (509) 328-6066 Various plan centers - call Varela & Associates or visit www.varela-engr.com for list.

The work included in this contract generally includes the following:

Installation of approximately 2,650 lf of 12-inch water main, valves and appurtenances

Installation of approximately 7 new fire hydrants

Reconnection of approximately 24 existing 1-inch and 2-inch water services, including service pipe, service saddles, corporation and curb stops

Approximately 1,000 square yards of 4-inch HMA replacement including gravel bases

Approximately 1,000 square yards of 4-inch gravel surfacing

Reconnection of new main to existing 8-inch and 6-inch mains

Traffic control for duration of project

The project is located within the Town of Twisp town limits and rights-of-way.

Proposals must be submitted on the forms provided in the Contract Documents. Bid bonds in an amount not less than 5% of the amount bid are to be made payable to Okanogan County. 100% performance and payment bonds will be required from the successful bidder.

The Town of Twisp is an equal opportunity and affirmative action employer. Small, minority- and women-owned businesses are encouraged to submit bids. All work performed on this project will be subject to prevailing state wage rates. The project is funded by a grant/loan from the United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development program.

The Town of Twisp reserves the right to reject any and all bids, to waive technicalities, and in its sole judgement, accept the bid which it deems is in its best interest. Additional bid acceptance and contract award provisions are specified in the Contract Documents.

Copies of the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be purchased at the office of Varela & Associates, Inc., here as referred to as the Issuing Agent, for $60 per set (non-refundable, see address above). For additional information regarding this project, contact Jeff Moran at Varela & Associates, Inc., at (509) 328-6066.

