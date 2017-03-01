810 (2017-047 March 1) City of Omak

(2017-047 March 1) City of Omak

Omak, Washington

Public Works Department

Six-inch Portable Trash Pump

INVITATION TO BID

Sealed bid proposals, plainly marked, Bid # 2017-1 “Six-inch Portable Trash Pump” on the outside of the mailing envelope as well as the sealed bid envelope, addressed to the Finance/Purchasing Department, City Hall, 2 N. Ash St. P.O. Box 72, Omak, Washington, 98841, will be accepted until 2:00 p.m., March 17, 2017, at which time all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud.

Scope: To procure a portable trash pump to be used to pump raw sewage. The pump and accessories shall be supplied by the pump manufacturer. The diesel engine driven pump unit shall be mounted on a trailer suited for highway travel at 50 M.P.H. and wired for over the road usage per applicable D.O.T. Standards.

Specifications and bid proposal forms may be obtained from the Public Works Director at the above address, by calling the City at 509-826-1170, or from our website www.omakcity.com. Questions may be directed to the Public Works Director.

The City of Omak reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive technical or legal deficiencies, to re-bid, and to accept any bid that it may deem to be in the best interest of the City.

