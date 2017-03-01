820 (2017-050 March 1, 8) STATE OF WASHINGTON DEPARTMENT OF ECOLOGY

(2017-050 March 1, 8) STATE OF WASHINGTON DEPARTMENT OF ECOLOGY

YAKIMA, WASHINGTON

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TEMPORARY CHANGE UNDER A PORTION OF PERMIT NO. S4-16571(D)P.

TAKE NOTICE:

That on or around February 14, 2017, an application was filed with the Department of Ecology (DOE) to temporarily, for the 2017 and 2018 irrigation seasons only, change the place of use and add a point of diversion to Surface Water Permit S4-16571(D)P owned by ConAgra Foods Lamb Weston, Inc. of Pasco, WA. DOE reference No. CS4-16571(D)P@6.

That said permit S4-16571(D)P authorizes a diversion from the Columbia River located within the SW1/4NE1/4 of Section 8, T. 5 N., R. 26 E.W.M. That said permit authorizes water to be used within Sections 22, 27, 33, and 34 all in T. 6 N., R. 26 E.W.M. That said permit authorizes the withdrawal of 19.33 cfs and 3685 ac-ft per year for the irrigation of 867 acres from 2/15 to 10/31 under a priority date of 2/4/1971.

That said application proposes to add a point of diversion to an existing diversion located within Government Lot 1 of Sec. 4, T. 4 N., R. 24 E.W.M.

That said application proposes to change the place of use to include 147.2 acres within the S1/2S1/2 of Sec. 27 and the N1/2N1/2 of Sec. 34, T. 5 N., R. 24 E.W.M.

That said application proposes to transfer 2.35 cfs and 588.8 ac-ft/yr.

Enrollment into the State’s Trust Water Rights Program may be made for the intervening reach, if deemed necessary by Ecology.

Formal protests or objections against the granting of the application must be accompanied by a fifty dollar ($50) recording fee for each application protested, and be filed with the Department of Ecology, Cashiering Unit, PO Box 47611, Olympia WA 98504-7611. Cash will not be accepted. Fees must be paid by check or money order and are nonrefundable. A valid protest must include: name, address, phone number of protesting party; identification of the change/transfer being protested; a detailed statement of basis for protest; and statutory fee. All letters of protest become public records. Protests must be filed within thirty (30) days from March 8, 2017.

