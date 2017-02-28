Buckhorn mine scheduled to close by April

REPUBLIC – The Buckhorn mine is slated to close this month, or early next month.

“We are now approaching the end of mine life for the Buckhorn ore body – nearly two years after it was originally anticipated,” Crown Resources spokeswoman Deana Zakar said Monday morning. “Mining is now estimated to end in March/April 2017.”

Zakar said the mine’s operations will be shut down and much of the underground and surface infrastructure will be dismantled and removed.

“Our original anticipated closure time frame for Buckhorn was extended multiple times due to our employees’ resourcefulness and other factors,” she said. “A small number of employees will be retained to assist in the mine decommissioning and site reclamation.”

Zakar said the company has been working with the local community to help prepare for and mitigate as much as possible the effect of the mine closure. That includes ongoing dialogue regarding local concerns, arranging business training and providing support for employees.

“This also includes working with state and local officials as part of closure efforts,” she said.

Zakar said affected employees and on-site contractors are eligible for assistance through the Trade Adjustment Act, a federal program that assists displaced workers with getting back to work as quickly as possible.

Crown Resources is also working with representatives from the Omak and Colville WorkSource offices on the TAA program, as well as an unemployment representatives from Spokane to provide additional information and out-placement services for employees.

“In addition, we are currently coordinating a job fair, anticipated to be held in April, to help employees transition to their next phase of employment,” Zakar said. “Kettle River-Buckhorn has been a proud member of the local community for many years, and strives to support the community and our employees as we transition to closure.”