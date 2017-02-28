Editorial: Schools shouldn’t excuse bullies

A couple of weeks ago, we included a clip in our newscast that shows Tonasket basketball coach Kevin Landdeck confronting middle school teacher Jim Caddy in class about something said about the coach’s son.

The confrontation, recorded on a student’s phone, ends with the coach telling the teacher “you better put your hand down before I knock your ass out.”

Many viewers who commented on our Facebook page said that the coach should have been charged with assault or, at the very least, fired. However, quite a few people from the Tonasket area came out in support of the coach.

School officials say that authorities were contacted. No arrest was made. Apparently, no investigation was started. The coach was put on administrative leave, but was recently reinstated by the Tonasket School Board.

Officials say that basketball players came to the coach’s defense and swayed the board’s decision.

What about the other students that were sitting in class when this adult made a very un-adult decision? Are parents with kids in middle school happy that a coach can come into a school where he isn’t a teacher and threaten a teacher doing his job during the middle of the day – whether or not he called the kid a name (which he claims that he didn’t)?

“But they have a winning record… these kids haven’t done this well before ... That makes it all better…”

It does?

At the very least, any person walking into a school and threatening anyone should be trespassed from the school. Did that happen in this case? Nope.

This in no way is saying that the Tonasket schools aren’t being operated correctly. The school board went against the superintendent’s opinion and reinstated Landdeck. One board member, Ernie Cerrillo, voted against re-instating the coach.

And one thing that the video also clearly showed was Caddy, who appeared to calmly defuse the situation and keep his kids safe from someone who clearly should not have been there in the first place.

Some on Facebook and in phone calls to The Chronicle said that Landdeck “made a mistake.”

Jails and prisons are full of people who “made mistakes.” Ignorance is not a defense.

The Tonasket school board should be worried about policies that allow people with no business in the middle school to terrorize a classroom, not bending reality to save one of their own. Period.

If a parent or student had threatened the teacher, you can bet that police would have been tracking them down and charges would have been made. This is clearly a double standard and a clear example for people who think the district has a “good, ol’ boys club.”

The Chronicle attempted to contact the Okanogan County Prosecutor’s office to ask if any changes were pending, but did not get a response.

RCW 28A.635.100 makes intimidating any administrator, teacher, classified employee or student by threat of force or violence unlawful. The gross misdemeanor carries a sentence of no longer than 6 months.

Surely, telling a teacher that if they don’t put their hands down that you will “knock your ass out” should be considered.

We’ve also attempted to contact the teacher’s union. You would think that they would be lining up to defend their own — and perhaps they are.

What happens the next time a student threatens another student? Are they going to get off with a pat on the back? A betting person would say that lawyers are waiting to tee up on this incompetence by the school board.

Bringing back the coach was unacceptable, even for a day. Bringing him back for the rest of the season just proves to students that life clearly isn’t fair and sometimes people are just treated differently based on who they are or how many games a team wins.

Is this really the lesson that schools should be teaching?