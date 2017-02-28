FBI honors Soup Ladies

SEATTLE – Ginger “Mama” Passarelli, founder of The Soup Ladies, has been given the FBI Seattle Field Office’s director’s community leadership award for 2016, for her efforts to provide home-cooked meals to first responders in emergency and disaster situations.

Passarelli and her group have responded all over the country, including twice to Okanogan County for the 2014 and 2015 wildfires.

“It is an award well deserved,” said Okanogan County Sheriff Frank Rogers. “They are a great group and Mama is a saint.”

Each year, every FBI field office honors someone who has demonstrated outstanding contributions to his or her local community through service, said FBI spokeswoman Ayn Dietrich-Williams.

Passarelli, of Black Diamond, was honored Feb. 21 during a ceremony at the FBI’s building in Seattle. Special Agent in Charge Jay Tabb Jr. congratulated Passarelli. In April, FBI Director James B. Comey will present her with the award during a ceremony at FBI Headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Her group is a non-profit organization whose mission is to provide fresh and nutritional home-cooked meals to first responders, such as police and fire departments, search and rescue teams, and military personnel.

“Mama Ginger and The Soup Ladies provide a tremendous service to the community by helping sustain emergency personnel during critical responses,” said Tabb. “The FBI appreciates Mama Ginger’s friendship and heart for service.”

The Soup Ladies began about 13 years ago when a search and rescue volunteer asked Passarelli to bring warm food to the crime scene.

“It became apparent to (Passarelli) that the first responders had an important job to do and could not afford to send someone out for food, Dietrich-Williams said.

“They were basically stuck eating whatever was stuffed in their pocket, such as granola bars,” she said.

The group’s 50 volunteers are expected to be able to lift 50 pounds of supplies, stand for long periods of time and work through challenges with a positive attitude and professional demeanor. They pay for their own transportation and uniforms when called out on a mission.

They complete command system certification training through the Federal Emergency Management Administration, get fingerprinted and submit to complete background checks.

About 99 percent of their assistance is short term – 24 to 72 hours – but there are exceptions, such as the Oso landslide in 2014, during which the group provided more than 6,000 hot, home-cooked meals. The group also has traveled out of state.

The group has one chapter in Black Diamond, but is setting up the framework to start chapters in other locations.