One case of Mumps reported in Okanogan County

OKANOGAN -Okanogan County Public Health officials have confirmed one adult case of the mumps in Okanogan County.

Mumps, a contagious disease caused by the mumps virus, can cause long-term health problems. The virus is mostly spread by coughing, sneezing or other contact with saliva from someone who is infected.

It is as contagious as flu and those infected usually are contagious before symptoms appear and for a few days after, so they can spread the virus without realizing it, according to the announcement.

"There is no treatment for mumps but there is prevention," health officials said. "It's important for everyone to get the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine to protect themselves and prevent the spread of the mumps virus."

People born in 1957 and before are considered immune.

The state Department of Health later reported three confirmed mumps cases in Ferry County.

The outbreak prompted Curlew Job Corps officials to urge students not to leave the campus, but officials said they can't legally keep students from leaving.

Those who donít think theyíve ever had an MMR vaccine are advised to contact a health care provider for immunizations or a blood test. Information also is available from local health departments.

People who have been exposed to mumps are asked to contact a health care provider for advice.

Those who become ill after a possible exposure to mumps should: