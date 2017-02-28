Six arrested at border in alien smuggling case

OROVILLE — U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested six people involved in alleged alien smuggling near Molson on Feb. 8.

Five illegal aliens from India were apprehended after they allegedly crossed the international border separating Canada and the United States near Molson, the agency said.

Once inside the United States, the group allegedly was picked up by a Canadian citizen smuggler driving a rental vehicle along Nine Mile Road. A short time later, the vehicle and occupants were stopped by Border Patrol agents just outside Oroville.

The driver and suspected smuggler had no known relationship with the five Indian nationals, border officials said.

All six individuals – four men and two women - were placed under arrest and transported to the Oroville Border Patrol Station for case investigation and processing.

They were booked into the Okanogan County Jail on Border Patrol holds Feb. 9 and released to the Border Patrol the next day, jail records show.

Arrested were Khan Mohammed, 48; Darshaw Patel, 19; Hetal Barot, 27; Bhavesh Patel, 35; Alka Patel, 42, and Sachin Barot, 29.

The Indian national were ordered to appear before an immigration judge who will determine whether they may lawfully remain in the United States. The suspected smuggler will be prosecuted on suspicion of alien smuggling and processed for deportation proceedings, the Border Patrol said.