Wildlife names Kretz as lifetime member

WAUCONDA – State Rep. Joel Kretz, R-Wauconda, has been named an honorary lifetime member of Washingtonians for Wildlife Conservation.

Mark Pidgeon, the hunting, fishing and outdoor organization’s conservation president, presented the award recently at Kretz’s ranch. Local volunteers Mike and Bobbi Thorniley accompanied him.

Kretz raises horses and cattle on a mountaintop near Wauconda. He was honored for his work in the Legislature to help preserve and protect Washington’s outdoor heritage.

Kretz, who is serving his seventh two-year term representing the 7th District, said working outdoors and recreating in the mountains and forests of the state were part of his upbringing from an early age.

“There was a time for much of my childhood where being indoors meant you were either sleeping or in trouble, and I didn’t care for neither,” he said. “I was raised in a logging family where we depended on knowledge and skills honed through countless hours outside.

“Hunting and fishing – we didn’t necessarily think of it as recreating, it was just life. It put food on the table and in the freezer. It was a huge part of building long-lasting relationships with family and friends, and helped strengthen and build our local community.”

Kretz said his passion for the outdoors and for protecting the rural heritage he and so many in northeast Washington enjoy is at the forefront of his efforts in the state Legislature.

“It’s definitely helped fuel my desire to protect and pass on that heritage to the next generation,” said Kretz. “Especially when I look at my grandson.

“There are a lot of policies and proposals emanating from the concrete jungles of Puget Sound that are harmful to outdoor recreation,” he said. “A lot of people don’t understand what hunting means to those of us in rural areas. It’s a huge boon to our local economy, to the restaurants, hotels, outfitters, guides and sporting goods stores. But I don’t want to just pass on the opportunities we have now, I want to make them better.”

“I’m thrilled to receive recognition from such a group of passionate, hard-working citizens who are dedicated to protecting our way of life, especially Mike and Bobbi.” Kretz said. “These two have done so much that the general public doesn’t even know about to help preserve and protect hunting in our state. They are legends as far as I’m concerned.”