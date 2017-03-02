Republic girls reach state 1B semifinals

SPOKANE - The Republic girls raced out to a 40-plus lead early in the third quarter and rode a running clock the rest of the way in topping Cedar Park Christian, 68-25, in the state 1B tournament.

The No. 3 Tigers held the No. 4 Lions to 30 percent shooting (12-40) in the game, including 16.7 percent in the second half (4-24).

Republic hit for 50 percent (15-30) while building a 48-17 halftime lead.

Shania Graham led Republic with 18 points.

Also in double figures were Michelle VanSlyke (16), Kiana Koepke (1) and Lily Beckwith (10).

No. 3 Republic advances to the state semifinals at 5:30 p.m. Friday against the winner of the No. 2 Oakesdale and No. 9 Sunnyside Christian game.

Republic (68) - C. Rittel 6, VanSlyke (16), Koepke 11, Beckwith 10, Graham 18, Leonard 0, K. Rittel 0, Richardson 2, Phillips 0, Merritt 3, Allen 2.