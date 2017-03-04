Republic takes State B title over ACH, 51-29

SPOKANE - Republic completed the 1-2-3 in reverse at the state 1B girls basketball championship, easily dispatching Almira/Coulee-Hartline, 51-29, on Saturday at the Arena.

Republic finished third two years ago and second last year before completing the cycle with first this year.

The Tigers made it look easy, racing to a 16-8 lead after one quarter and 29-16 at the half.

Republic’s defense limited ACH to no more than 8 points in any quarter (Just 6 in the fourth).

Shania Graham led the charged with 23 points.

Lily Beckwith had 14 points.

Republic outrebounded ACH, 43-39, and made 6-of-22 3-pointers to 4-for-28 for ACH.

More on the story and many photos in next week's Chronicle.

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 8 8 7 6 29

Republic 16 13 11 11 51

Almira/Coulee-Hartline (29) - Boutain 0, Bradshaw 8, Hunt 10, Isaak 2, O’Neil 4, Pierce 0, Rushton 5, Correia 0, Christopherson 0, Murray 0, Oliver 0. Rebounds (39) - Bradshaw 12, Isaak 5, O’Neil 5, Rushton 5. Assists (6) - Bradshaw 2, Hunt 2. Bloocks (1): O’Neil 1. Steals (3): Bradshaw 2, Hunt 1.

Republic (51) - C. Rittel 4, VanSlyke 2, Koepke 4, Beckwith 14, Graham 23, Leonard 0, K. Rittel 5, Richardson 0, Phillips 0, Merritt 0, Allen 0. Rebounds (432) - C. Rittel 9, Graham 9, Koepke 9, VanSlyke 5, K. Rittel 5. Assists (10) - Graham 4, VanSlyke 3. Blocks (5) - C. Rittel 3, VanSlyke 1, K. Rittel 1. Steals (7) - Graham 3, VanSlyke 3.