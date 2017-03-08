820 (2017-045 March 1, 8) NOTICE OF VARIANCE REQUEST

(2017-045 March 1, 8) NOTICE OF VARIANCE REQUEST

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN BY (David M Patrick) that a variance from Okanogan County Public Health District’s On-Site Sewage Regulation is being requested to allow the use of a holding tank sewage system to serve a temporary use (less than 60 days per year) recreational cabin located at 204 Old Twisp Highway S. at the north end of old Twisp Highway of Okanogan County.

Written comments may be submitted to the Okanogan County Public Health at P.O. Box 231, Okanogan, WA 98840.

The Environmental Health Director for Okanogan County Public Health District will consider this request within 30 days of this notice.

David M Patrick

20800 Lake Riley Road

Arlington WA 98223

