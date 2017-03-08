820 (2017-048 March 8) NOTICE OF PUBLIC TIMBER SALE

(2017-048 March 8) NOTICE OF PUBLIC TIMBER SALE

Department of Natural Resources will auction timber to the highest bidder. Contract terms and bidding information is available by calling Northeast Region at (509)684-7474 or by visiting the Region Office at Colville or Product Sales & Leasing Division, Olympia. Bidding information may also be obtained at the County Auditor’s office. Bidding begins at 10:00 a.m. at the on April 25, 2017.

WRIGHT FIT SORTS, App. No. 094515, 12 miles northwest of Okanogan, WA on part(s) of Sections 10, 15, 16, 21, 22, 28, 33 and 34 all in Township 34 North, Range 25 East, W.M., comprising approximately 2,048 MBF of Timber. This sale is Export Restricted.

CORDUROY FIT SORTS, App. No. 092009, seven miles northwest and five miles northeast of Loomis, WA on part(s) of Sections 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 all in Township 39 North, Range 25 East, Sections 16 all in Township 39 North, Range 26 East, Sections 16 all in Township 39 North, Range 25 East, Sections 31 all in Township 40 North, Range 25 East, Sections 36 all in Township 40 North, Range 24 East, W.M., comprising approximately 5,157 MBF of Timber. This sale is Export Restricted.

OFFICIAL NOTICE OF DATE AND PLACE FOR COMMENCING AN APPEAL:

Notice is given under SEPA, RCW 43.21C.075, WAC 197-11-680 of Department of Natural Resource’s action described in (4) below.

Any person whose property rights or interests will be affected and feels himself aggrieved by the Department action may appeal to Okanogan County Superior Court within 30 days of March 7, 2017, pursuant to RCW 79.02.030. Any action to set aside, enjoin, review, or otherwise challenge such action on the grounds of noncompliance with the provisions of RCW 43.21C (State Environmental Policy Act) shall be commenced on or before April 6, 2017. Pursuant to WAC 197-11-680(4)(d), no appeal may be filed under RCW 43.21C more than 30 days after the date in (1) above, unless an appeal was filed under RCW 79.02.030 as in (1) above. Description of Department Action: Approval for sale of the proposed timber sale(s), shown above. Type of environmental review under SEPA: A determination of non-significance or mitigated determination of non-significance was issued for each timber sale. Documents may be examined during regular business hours at the Region Office of the Department of Natural Resources and at Olympia Headquarters, Product Sales & Leasing Division, 1111 Washington St SE, Olympia, WA 98504-7016, (360) 902-1340. This notice filed by: , Assistant Region Manager, Northeast Region Office 225 South Silke Road, Colville, WA 99114-9369 (509)684-7474

