820 (2017-058 March 8) Tonasket School district is accepting sealed bids

(2017-058 March 8) Tonasket School district is accepting sealed bids for the following vehicles:

1999 Chevrolet Suburban 4x4 2500 with a 454 engine and 179,562 miles. 1994 Chevrolet Suburban 2-wheel drive 2500 with 350 engine and 145,299 miles. 2002 Bluebird school bus with bad DT466E engine (it has engine coolant in the oil) with 154,845 miles

For more information or to make an appointment see the vehicles call Jack Denison at (509)486-2665. Mail or drop off sealed bids at 35 DO Highway 20 East, Tonasket WA 98855 with attention Jack Denison. Bids must include bidder’s phone number and specific vehicle bidding on. Bids will be opened on Friday March 10, 2017 at 1:00 pm.

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.