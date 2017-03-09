Landdeck charged with disorderly conduct, harassment

TONASKET - A Tonasket High School basketball coach has been charged in Okanogan County District Court with disorderly conduct and harassment.

Kevin A. Landdeck, 50, was not arrested, but notified to appear in court for arraignment on Monday.

Both of the charges are misdemeanors.

The school board will hold a public hearing at 7 p.m. tomorrow, March 9, to accept comments regarding the “current athletic issue,” according to a statement from the school.

"The board recognizes the value of public comment and the importance of the involvement of community members in the school,” school officials said.

The board will meet on Friday to make a decision to whether or not to re-hire Landdeck to coach the boys’ basketball team next year.

"The decision to hire Mr. Landdeck as the boys basketball coach at Tonasket High School for the coming year will be made on Friday,” a statement said. "No public comment will be taken at that Friday board meeting.”

That meeting is planned for 7 p.m. March 10 in the district office, 35 E. Highway 20.

Last month Landdeck was placed on administrative leave after apparently interrupting a middle school class and accusing the teacher of calling Landdeck’s son a name. The altercation, which took place while class was in session, was videotaped by a student in January.

He was later reinstated to coach through the end of the current basketball season.

Two days following his reinstatement he was arrested for a non-related warrant.