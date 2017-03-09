Tonasket school board cancels special meeting

TONASKET- The Tonasket School Board has canceled its public hearing scheduled tonight to discuss the “current athletic issue.”

“Based on the recommendations of legal counsel, what we are hearing that people want to share at the meeting, and based on the desire to respect the legal rights of school employees; the board has decided to change how it will gather input from the public on the recent board decision and future decisions,” a statement from the school said Thursday morning. “Staff have a legal right to have any community complaints directed at them shared during executive session, not during an open meeting, and the format of the meeting as advertised will not be conducive to hearing what some want to share in a productive or legal manner.”

The “current athletic issue” was concerning a confrontation in January that was recorded on a student’s phone between Tonasket basketball coach Kevin Landdeck and Tonasket Middle School teacher Jim Caddy while Caddy was teaching a class. Landdeck accused Caddy of calling Landdeck’s son names during a basketball game. Caddy denied the claim.

Landdeck was placed on administrative leave, but was later reinstated to coach through the end of the current basketball season.

Two days following his reinstatement he was arrested for a non-related warrant.

Landdeck, 50, has been charged in Okanogan County District Court with disorderly conduct and harassment. He was not arrested, but notified to appear in court for arraignment on Monday.

Both of the charges are misdemeanors.

“The school board will be taking written comments on their past decision to reinstate Mr. (Kevin) Landdeck as head boys’ basketball coach and on their future decision to renew his coaching contract. Comments on other school district issues are welcome as well,” the statement said. “All comments will be read by the school board prior to their March 29 regularly scheduled school board meeting, so please have all correspondence sent by March 24. Mr. Landdeck’s basketball contract renewal will be on the March 29 agenda.

Written comments can be sent to the district superintendent or the school board chair at:

Steve McCullough

Superintendent

35 Highway 20

Tonasket, WA 98855

Or email at smccullough@tonasket.wednet.edu

Catherine Stangland

School Board Chair

35 Highway 20

Tonasket, WA 98855

Or email at cstangland@tonasket.wednet.edu