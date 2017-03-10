Appeals court closes lawsuit against Okanogan County over ATV roads

OKANOGAN – Okanogan County plans to retool its all-terrain vehicle ordinance in the wake of a lawsuit challenging the ordinance that opened many roads to the vehicles.

“The ATV case against Okanogan County is now officially closed and the county’s attorney has been notified,” said Melanie Rowland, attorney for Methow Valley Citizens Council of the Feb. 28 closure notice.

MVCC and Conservation Northwest sued the county over the ordinance, which opened nearly 600 miles of county roads to ATV use.

The appeals court said the county failed to prepare a satisfactory environmental checklist under the State Environmental Policy Act when it opened the roads.

“We respect the recreational value of ATVs and note that Okanogan County may still enact an ATV ordinance, but must complete a thorough environmental checklist,” the appeals court said in its June 16, 2016, unpublished decision reversing Okanogan County Superior Court’s granting of the county’s motion for summary judgment in the case.

“The case is now closed since the mandate came back from the Court of Appeals” for the eastern district of Washington, said Chief Civil Deputy Prosecutor Albert Lin of last week’s closure notice. “The county, via the public works and planning departments, will be addressing the ATV roads issues to be in compliance with the decision of the court.”

On July 29, 2013, the county commissioners passed an ordinance opening all county roads with a speed limit of 35 mph or less to ATVs. The ordinance came a day after a state law allowing ATVs on such county roads became effective.

At the time, the county managed 1,266 miles of roads, 335.73 miles of which ATVs could already use.

No environmental review was conducted prior to enacting the ordinance.

Conservation Northwest and MVCC sued the county in August 2013, challenging the ordinance’s validity.

After the two moved for summary judgment, the county repealed the ordinance and, after a challenge by the two groups and a subsequent hearing, adopted a new one to open nearly 600 miles of roads to ATV use. An environmental checklist was prepared and found no significant environmental impact.

The two groups filed suit in Okanogan County Superior Court, arguing the environmental checklist was inadequate and could lead to increased off-road riding and environmental damage. Judge Hank Rawson dismissed the suit and the two groups appealed, leading to the June 2016 decision.

In its Feb. 28 closure of the case, the appeals court awarded the two groups $650.45 in costs, to be paid by Okanogan County.