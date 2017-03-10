Child pornography lands Oroville man in federal prison

SPOKANE– An Oroville man was sentenced last week to five years in federal prison for distribution of child pornography.

Michael C. Ormsby, U.S. attorney for the eastern district of Washington, announced Ian Christopher Evans, 31, was sentenced Feb. 28, after he previously pleaded guilty Dec. 1, 2016 to distribution of child pornography.

U.S. District Judge Wm. Fremming Nielsen sentenced Evans to a five-year term of imprisonment, to be followed by a ten-year term of court supervision after he is released from federal prison. In addition, Evans agreed to abandon to the United States the laptop computer he used to distribute and store his child pornography collection.

According to information disclosed during the court proceedings, in April of 2013, an officer working undercover for the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office discovered that Evans was using peer to peer file sharing to distribute images of child pornography. With the assistance of agents from Homeland Security, a federal search warrant was executed on Dec. 13, 2013 at Evans’ Oroville home. Law enforcement officers discovered Evan’s laptop computer contained approximately 87 videos and 15 images of child pornography.



“I commend the law enforcement officers with Homeland Security and Spokane County Sheriff’s Office who worked on this case,” Ormsby said. “Their seamless partnership resulted in the successful outcome in this matter.”

“The United States Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Washington is, and will continue to be, committed to prosecuting aggressively and seeking appropriate punishment for child pornography crimes,” he said. “Prosecuting offenders who distribute child pornography is a priority of the United States Attorney’s Office.”

The case was pursued as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in 2006 by the U.S. Department of Justice to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the criminal division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.

This investigation was conducted the Homeland Security and the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office. The case was prosecuted by Stephanie J. Lister, an assistant U.S. Attorney and PSC Coordinator for the Eastern District of Washington.