EDITORIAL: Workers welcome, but need to pay fair share

Immigration is not as clear cut a topic in Okanogan Country as it must be in other areas of the country.

But, like always, the answer lies somewhere between two extremes.

In the current political climate, the immigration issue pits liberals and conservatives acting as though their opinion is right and the other wrong. But in our neck of the woods, many conservatives would likely agree on one area of immigration.

Our economy in this area has a huge connection to agriculture. And it isn’t about people from one country or locals getting bad pay or too lazy to do the work. With the seasonal nature of ag, a large number of workers are needed to pick food in a short amount of time. Workers from Mexico and other countries come north and then move on as cold storage fruit, not fresh-picked becomes the norm, shrinking the population of workers with employment.

Sure, some Republicans think that immigration should keep all non-citizens out, but you’d likely have a hard time in this area finding someone with a pachyderm slant that doesn’t understand the need for laborers coming to this country from Mexico and Jamaica (or any other country with workers willing to do seasonal work).

But that doesn’t mean that we should turn a blind eye to illegal workers and people using the systems, letting taxpayers foot the bill.

If workers are coming here, they should be allowed to stay their allotted time – no more unless they follow the proper channels. If not, we should show them the door. There are plenty of workers that are willing to come to our country and follow the rules.

Hospitals are losing millions over written off charity care when migrants use our medical system and leave bills unpaid. That needs to be addressed.

Schools are shelters for illegal immigrants not paying a cent for, yet reaping the benefits from. Since when are there laws that must be followed and others that government agencies can just turn a blind eye to when they don’t agree.

The one thing that all people should agree on – liberals and conservatives – is that immigration is broken and needs to seriously be addressed – and not just in sound bites.