Educator facing federal charges arrested again

COULEE DAM – Former Grand Coulee Dam school administrator Nathan Piturachsatit, who faces state and federal charges that he improperly contacted an out-of-state teenage girl via social media, was arrested Feb. 27 in his hometown of Coulee Dam.

Piturachsatit, 38, was booked into the Okanogan County Jail on suspicion of third-degree malicious mischief-domestic violence. The Coulee Dam Police Department made the arrest; because the town is in more than one county, the case would be charged in Douglas County District Court.

Officials with the Douglas County Prosecutor’s Office did not respond to a Chronicle request for information.

Paul Bowden, interim chief for the Coulee Dam Police Department, declined to discuss details of the arrest. He said he has been touch with federal authorities.

Piturachsatit initially was arrested Feb. 3, 2016, at Lake Roosevelt Elementary School on suspicion of having improper contact with the Wisconsin girl via Instagram.

At the time, he was the school’s assistant principal and was placed on paid administrative leave after his arrest; he left the district’s employ at the end of that school year. There was no evidence any local children were involved, school officials said.

He was charged first in Okanogan County Superior Court and later charged in U.S. District Court in Spokane with producing child pornography. He later pleaded guilty in the federal case to receiving child pornography and was awaiting sentencing at the time of his arrest last week in Coulee Dam.

Federal prosecutors have recommended he serve five years in federal prison, the minimum end of the state sentencing range.

Joseph H. Harrington, first assistant U.S. attorney in Spokane, said he “cannot comment on how any current state court matter might affect the pending federal court case.”

Okanogan County Chief Criminal Deputy Prosecutor Branden Platter said Piturachsatit was required, as a release condition for his federal case, to be on electronic home monitoring.

“I remain in contact with the U.S. Attorney’s Office regarding the connection between his federal charges and his local charges,” Platter said.

The Okanogan County case against Piturachsatit remains active, said Platter. Negotiations for a plea are ongoing, but he said he can’t release any details.

Piturachsatit is charged in state court with three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, and one count each of first-degree sexual depictions of a minor, second-degree sexual depictions of a minor and communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.

The alleged victim was a 14-year-old girl from Janesville, Wis.

According to charging documents in Okanogan County Superior Court for the three sexual exploitation charges, Piturachsatit allegedly invited the girl, identified as C.R.J., to video record herself masturbating and, on two occasions, photograph her unclothed breasts and pubic region. The incidents allegedly occurred between Nov. 1, 2015, and Jan. 8, 2016.

Each of the exploitation charges carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and/or a $20,000 fine. They count as “most serious offenses” under the state’s three strikes law.

For the two sexual depictions of a minor charges, he allegedly possessed visual or printed matter depicting a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct - masturbating and showing unclothed portions of her body, court records said.

The first-degree charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and/or a $20,000 fine and the second-degree charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.

For the final charge, he allegedly communicated with the girl by electronic communication for immoral purposes of a sexual nature. The maximum penalty for conviction is five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.