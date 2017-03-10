EXPLORING THE OKANOGAN: Many languages make up our country

We have said before that change is constant and certainly in our lifetimes we have seen prime examples of this.

One of the things, to my astonishment, seems to be handwriting.

When I was in grade school there were periods of time when we would sit and practice writing. We made vertical lines and horizontal lines, trying to make them even and legible.

And at the end of the school year some of the students’ work was put on display in some of the classrooms for people to see and admire. It was a great thing when some of your work went on display.

I have never been strong in mathematics, which may have caused my father some regret, for he was a civil engineer specializing in mining equipment for which he drew plans. I can remember some of my distress when he kept trying to teach me shortcuts in certain mathematics, which I did not “get.”

One night when I was struggling to pick up the thing he was talking about, my brother went out into the kitchen and said to my mother, “She’ll never get that.”

Dad all but ate figures. I can remember one time going into one room where he had an open book in his lap. He looked up with shining eyes and exclaimed, “This is a beautiful theorem!”

Indeed, I did not get it.

His handwriting perhaps, was influenced by the fact he learned to write in another language, having been born and schooled in Hungary.

They did things differently over there. Hungry was a small nation in central Europe and, of necessity, people there learned the languages of the many small nations around them.

So, in addition to the language of mathematics and the tongues of the small nations around his own, I think he also picked up some Latin, which by that time was not widely used if at all. He also learned some English because he liked the sound of it, little knowing at the time that he would ultimately come to America and live in that language.

I remember that when my sister was studying Spanish, one day she said something in that language, which was important to what she was doing in school, and when she finished one passage he said, “Now say it in English so I know you’ve got it.”

His children, of course, grew up speaking English and of the four of us, David, No. 3, was the only one who followed him into mathematics. This was a great comfort to him, for the two of them could talk about theorems and other mathematical contexts, which the rest of us did not understand.

America, with heavy migration from many nations that brought in their languages and even those were spoken differently than what we regard as “the mother tongue.” It was possible to identify someone’s point of origin by his accent.

I was so accustomed to it that I thought my Dad didn’t have one, but my Mother assured me that he did.

He must have had one, because one day another immigrant from Hungry, after talking with my Dad in their native tongue said, “Your father speaks a nice literary Hungarian.”

So America is multilingual, adapting speech to the needs of people’s surroundings. Some people learn more than one language.

I recall talking with an American-born friend who worked with migrants in the family orchard and slipped easily and smoothly into Spanish. I could learn the words, but never her easy way of speaking them.

Well, to each his own. Those who can speak more than one are better equipped than those who do not.

And there are those who learn other languages easily, just as my Dad had learned the language of mathematics. And they learn what they need for regular use.

I remember one young man who said, “I speak Spanish and I have studied ...” and then he named several more. He liked languages.

Then there are those who earn their living as interpreters. To many, if not most, the so-called “mother tongue” will always be special.

I regret those who say critically, “If they’re going to come here, they should learn our language.” Too often these critics are not speaking English very well, and in the hands of a good writer it is a beautiful language.

Enjoy our language. It is a part of our heritage and we should not sneer at those who don’t speak it well or with an accent.

I wonder if there is any nation that speaks as many of them as we do, particularity if you include the various regional accents.

I was astonished one day, when someone told me that I had lost my Midwestern accent.

“We can still hear it in your sister,” who still lives in Illinois, they said, “but not you.”

So all the way from mathematics to English, we’ll use what we need to get along.

Enjoy your mother tongue. In the right hands or mouth, it is beautiful.

Elizabeth Widel is a columnist for The Chronicle. This is the 3,034th column is a series. She may be reached at 509-826-1110.