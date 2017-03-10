Grandma’s Attic celebrates milestone

OMAK - One of Omak’s best-known business landmarks, Grandma’s Attic, will be celebrating their 25th anniversary on Saturday, March 11.

Kris Little and her mother, Myrphy Paul, purchased the store in 1992. The original store, which offered candy, balloons and small gifts, moved across Main Street to their current building in 1998, increasing the square footage of the business from 300 to 3,500.

“I was pretty young when we started,” Little said. “I probably wasn’t looking past the next day.”

When Little’s mother passed away in 2004, she said she considered calling it quits.

“I seriously contemplated what my role was at that point,” Little said. “I contemplated selling it.”

However, faced with a bill for the building, the choice was made for her.

Little said that there have been some tough years along the way, but that family, friends and supportive customers have helped get them through.

“I have a huge following of customers. People who have been here since day one,” Little said. “I’ve had tons of support. Family support and lots of great employees through the years. I’ve had a lot of people come in and help over the years.”

She said the business has also been a big part of her children’s lives.

“They grew up here. There’s customers who still come in here and ask about them,” Little said.

Their product lines have varied over the years, but you can usually find just about anything you would need at the popular community hangout – gifts, clothes, kitchen gadgets, home décor, chocolates, ice cream (in the warm summer months). And best not to forget their espresso.

Little said she recently returned from a show in Las Vegas with a large selection of items and they are currently unloading the pallets.

“We’re always changing things up. You have to keep it fresh,” Little said. “Lots of new spring fashions, home goods and vintage furniture.”

As part of the celebration on March 11, Grandma’s Attic will be holding a storewide sale with prizes and cake from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Little said they had to change the date a few times, so that they wouldn’t conflict with Okanogan girls’ basketball games.

Every purchase at the store will enter you into a drawing for eight $25 store gift certificates, Little said.

“People come from out of the area for (Grandma’s Attic),” Little said. “They’re coming here for here so that’s pretty awesome.”