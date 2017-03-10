Kretz wolf bill remains active in House

OLYMPIA – One of two wolf-related bills sponsored by Rep. Joel Kretz remains active in the state House.

The bill would exempt from public disclosure some information about people who report the animals and deal with enforcement. A second bill, to delist the gray wolf from endangered status along the northern tier of eastern Washington counties, has died in committee.

Kretz, R-Wauconda, is a sponsor of both proposals, Substitute House Bill 1465 and House Bill 1872.

SHB 1465 would amend state law to prohibit public disclosure information about any damage prevention cooperative agreement or non-lethal preventive measures deployed to minimize wolf interactions with pets and livestock.

The state Public Records Act requires state and local agencies to make their written records available to the public for inspection and copying upon request, unless the information fits into a specific exemption. The act’s stated policy favors disclosure and requires narrow application of listed exemptions.

If SHB 1465 passes, it also would exempt the name, phone number, residential address and other identifying information of any person who agrees to deploy or is responsible for deploying non-lethal wolf preventive measures. Also exempt from disclosure would be names of the person’s employees and immediate family members, plus owners of pets and livestock involved in a wolf conflict.

Legal descriptions of homes, ranches or farms owned, leased or used by exempt people also could not be disclosed.

Kretz said the bill, originally introduced by then-Rep. Shelly Short, R-Addy, came in response to last summer and fall’s lethal response to attacks by Profanity Peak Pack wolves on livestock in eastern Ferry County. Short has since moved to the Senate.

A Seattle Times story, quoting a Washington State University professor and wolf expert, resulted in identification of the rancher who reported wolf depredations and led to threats against the rancher. The newspaper took identifying information off its website and WSU issued a statement denouncing the professor’s statements.

After repeated livestock attacks, the state decided to kill off the Profanity Peak Pack. That led to more threats, including death threats, against the rancher and state wildlife agents.

“It was a pretty tense situation,” Kretz said, adding that one of the wildlife officers had to move his family out of their home for a week because of repeated threats.

For people to threaten ranchers whose animals have been attacked victimizes the ranchers again, he said. A situation was created in which others were afraid to call in wolf depredations for fear they would be threatened and their phones would ring off the hook.

Under the bill, certain information concerning a reported depredation by wolves on pets or livestock could not be disclosed. Included would be the person reporting the depredation, pet or livestock owners, and employees or family members whose animals were the subject of a reported depredation.

Names of Department of Fish and Wildlife employees, range riders, contractors or trappers who respond to a depredation and those who assist in lethal removal of a wolf also would be kept secret, the proposal said.

The measure also would exempt from disclosure the legal description of the location and name of locations used by those exempt people, and information about the location of the depredation “to the extent that such information contains personally identifying information or reasonably could be used to personally identify a person or the address or location of any private residential property.”

A Feb. 1 hearing before the House Committee on State Government, Elections and Information Technology drew testimony for and against the proposal, including some urging preservation of the public’s right to know.

Those in support of the bill said identifying the names of people who report wolf attacks on livestock subjects them to harassment and danger of retaliatory attacks, including death threats, according to a bill report prepared for legislators by staff.

“Ranchers and other who report depredations should not be victimized for protecting their livestock and livelihood,” said a summary of testimony. “They are already under anxiety from the attacks, which is exacerbated when they are threatened and made to feel unsafe in their own homes.”

Public employees who work on wolf management “did not sign up for the dangers associated with the threats and harassment they receive for doing their jobs,” the summary said. “Wolf conflicts are causing a disproportionate amount of harm in particular areas, which requires certain control measures. Wolf removal is the last resort of any intervention, though sometimes it is necessary.”

A depredation locations should be disclosed when it occurs on public land, the committee was told.

Testimony against the bill said exempting the information from disclosure would impede the ability to report the facts to the public on a very important issue.

Others testified that private information should be protected but the names of public employees doing public work should not be exempt.

Kretz said he’s torn on the balance between protecting employees and their families versus the public’s right to know. One possibility is to redact certain information during the heat of wolf situation but later allow the information to be disclosed publicly.

The other bill, House Bill 1872, has died in the House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee. It would have prohibited the state Fish and Wildlife Commission from designating the gray wolf as a sensitive, threatened or endangered species in Okanogan, Ferry, Stevens or Pend Oreille counties.

“It did not get a very good reception,” Kretz said. The bill got a hearing, “but is probably dead.”

The wolf currently is listed as endangered statewide by the state Department of Fish and Wildlife. Under the federal Endangered Species Act, the animal is listed as endangered west of Highway 97 and not protected east of the highway.

The proposal said recovery and integration of gray wolves into society “has been challenging.”

The state’s wolf conservation and management plan, “set up with good intentions years ago, has resulted in significant recovery in certain parts of the state. However, the level of recovery has had a disproportionate impact on certain communities where wolf recovery has been most robust,” the proposal said.

As of June 2016, the primary ranges of 17 of the state’s 19 known wolf packs were concentrated in the four northern tier counties of eastern Washington, but “management options in those areas are limited due to the statewide endangered status of gray wolves and the current approach is not working,” the bill said.

Kretz said he patterned the bill after a cougar removal bill sponsored several years ago by then-Sen. Bob Morton, R-Orient. It was specific to certain counties and worked well, he said.

For recovery to be successful, the state must be able to deal with conflicts in areas where dense (wolf) populations occur “and needs to implement effective management tools to promote societal acceptance where populations are thriving,” according to the proposal.