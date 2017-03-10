Letters to the Editor: March 8, 2017

Agriculture could suffer from changes

Funny how, until just this past week, in all of the contentious letters in this paper I don't remember anyone mentioning the elephant in the room - the effect of the new administration's anti-immigration campaign on this valley's important agricultural crops, especially apples.

Local growers have long been hiring workers from across the southern border since even before I started coming here to work in the orchards in 1978. Though many are not documented, they easily find work here, but don't dare speak up about their work conditions, due to their inherent vulnerability. This has led to work conditions getting even worse - where once some gringos helped with the work, the pay is low enough now that most are no longer willing, leading to a further spiral in our dependence on Mexican help. Only in the last couple of years, since fewer have been coming up, have there been many "workers wanted" signs and slight pay increases. I am an old gringa hippie who fell in love with the work and the valley, and am an anomaly - very few of us are left working in the orchards.

So now, what? It has to be making everyone in the apple industry nervous, not only the big agribusiness owners that Randy Brook mentions (Letters, March 1). A recent article in Capital Press admits to apprehension among workers and employers in the Yakima area. Will Brian Dansel, who is in DC now with USDA, have Trump's ear enough to create any protections for the apple growers of the state? And if so, will it only benefit the large growers, leaving the smaller orchards with even more challenges? Is this new administration creating yet another crisis, this time for our county's agriculture? And what about these wonderful people from the south we have relied on to work so hard all these years? What risk are they at now if they try to continue to work in our orchards? And what effect will all this have on the fragile economy of this county?

I fear the law of unintended consequences is at work here.

Karen Stingle, Eugene, Ore. and Malott

Want to know Newhouse’s stand

When I was twelve years old, I visited my grandmother in New York City.

I still remember climbing the endless stairs to the top of the Statue of Liberty and looking out over the harbor in awe. Her parents came through Ellis Island and that night she helped me memorize my very first poem, Emma Lazarus's “The Colossus.” To this day, I can recite the last stanza:

“Keep, ancient lands, your storied pomp!” cries she “Give me your tired, your poor, Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free.

The wretched refuse of your teeming shore.

Send these, the homeless, the tempest-tost to me.

I lift my lamp beside the golden door.”

I want to applaud Dan Newhouse for sponsoring the Bridge Act. But that is not enough. I want to know what Dan Newhouse really stands for.

Does he stand for the ideals that our nation was founded on?

Or does he stand for a wall? A billion dollar boondoggle that, when finished, will be climbed over, dug under and swam around. Another ostentatious piece of real estate with Donald Trump's name on it.

We are almost all descended from immigrants. And, unless you are a Native American, you are descended from “illegal” immigrants.

Craig Lints, Brewster

Agree with March 1 editorial on bullying

I thought the opinion piece regarding the Tonasket basketball coach was spot on. Who knew? We do have common ground!

Kirsten Williams, Loomis

Tonasket schools taught a bad lesson

Wow! A fantastic teachable moment, and that's what the Tonasket School Board chose to do with it.

I am quoting from Tonasket School District Harassment, Bullying, and Intimidation Information:

"Tonasket School District strives to provide students with optimal conditions for learning by maintaining a school environment where everyone is treated with respect and no one is physically or emotionally harmed. "

One other piece of information of which the board may not be aware:

RCW 28A.635.010

Abusing or insulting teachers, liability for—Penalty.

"Any person who shall insult or abuse a teacher anywhere on the school premises while such teacher is carrying out his or her official duties, shall be guilty of a misdemeanor. . ."

Perhaps they didn't consider the unstated message sent to district teachers, but also the many other adult staff, and to all the students who don't participate in team sports for the school.

Mary Lou Richardson, Omak

Bullies are excused all the time

The editorial, “Schools shouldn’t excuse bullies,” in the March 1 edition by an unnamed writer is informative from the standpoint that it cites the RCW that some have been talking about in the case of Coach Landdeck, who took our team to state, but was caught on camera earlier this year intimidating Mr. Caddy in a classroom.

My first question is how do you intimidate a Caddy? Mr. Caddy handled the situation well, because apparently no students were harmed in the making of the video. The term” bully” applies in today’s culture with “some” effectiveness because we have been herded into the” group think” philosophy that something should be done in any given situation. Did the school board or anyone else encourage reconciliation between the two employees, or is that even a possibility now? Has a conflict between two guys in front of students become an issue to be concerned about? Only because it was videoed, the students were more entertained than endangered. Mr. Cox labeled the coach a “turkey” in another article about this event, Coach Landdeck is a “turkey” when confronting a teacher, but becomes a” taxpayer” when a school levy needs passed. In reality, bullies are excused all the time. The teachers union in the case of McCleary v. Washington “bullied” the taxpayers of Washington into “amply funding basic education.” “Funding” usually deals with numbers, but here, it deals in vague ideals that are determined by the bully, because every “turkey” knows, it’s for the children, which was the same idea behind the state lottery. To escalate the conflict even more the unnamed author mentioned the Prosecutor’s office, the teacher’s union, and lawyers. Does anyone see any potential “bullies” in that group? In 1924, H. L. Mencken wrote that the aim of public education is, “to reduce as many individuals as possible to the same safe level, to breed and train a standardized citizenry, to put down dissent and originality.” Are we there yet? Intimidation of players is what started the conflict, does the RCW apply there? Students were a good portion of the voice for the coach’s reinstatement, did they bully the board into that decision, or were they turkeys who didn’t know better?

Steve Lorz & Scott Hughes, Tonasket

