Locals singers advance to Star semifinals

WENATCHEE — Four local aspiring teenage country music singers will advance to the 13th annual Washington State Nashville Country Star semifinals at 6 p.m. March 18 at Virginia Grainger Elementary School, 1118 S. Fifth Ave., Okanogan.

Local competitors include Taleigh Bockmann of Curlew, Narya Naillon of Oroville, Courage Owens of Omak and Sarah Bradshaw of Almira/Coulee-Hartline. They will be among 34 other contestants seeking a spot in the finals next month.

The local contestants, along with several others, competed March 4 and preformed a musical selection before a judging panel. They were evaluated on the vocal performance, song choice and, to a lesser extent, stage presence.

“This was a very close competition round with hard decisions having to be made by the judges as to who to move on,” organizers said. “We are looking forward to the semifinal and we hope you are, too.”

After the contestants perform the semifinals, a handful will advance to the finals, where they will qualify for a shot at winning $1,500.

The competition began in 2005 by former Okanogan resident Ed Lisenbey, who was inspired by the former national television show “Nashville Star.”

Since the contest’s beginning - with competitors primarily from the Okanogan Valley - it has since grown into a statewide contest entering its 13th year.

“It’s shaping up to be a really good year,” said Lisenbey.

In the first year of the competition, Lisenbey invited students from about 30 high schools, all within a two-hour radius of Okanogan. He put up the prize money himself, but said he got lucky when tickets to the show covered the cost.

The first-place finisher, Phil Fulbright of Wenatchee, won $500.

Other top finishers also won cash, for $1,000 total.

This year’s winner will receive a check for $1,500, with prize money also being paid to the remaining finalists.

Over the years, the program grew, and in 2009 Lisenbey opened entries to competitors statewide and changed the original name, “Okanogan Valley Nashville Star,” to its present title.

“It’s a great talent pool to pick from this year,” he said.

Lisenbey and others involved with the competition - mainly Jim and Leslie Todd, Sharon Brown, Jack and Susan Brandt, Jim Skinner and Lisenbey’s wife, Mary Lisenbey - form a non-profit group under the umbrella of the Omak Performing Arts Center Foundation, which handles the contest’s finances.

For the semifinals, contestants must perform a 1950s or ‘60s rock or doo-wop song.

Other semifinalists include Sierra Blackburn, Eastmont; Megan Harper, Lakeside; Riley Hardy, Walla Walla Academy; Giovanni Martinez, Yakima; Laney Schorno, Charles Wright Academy; Aracely Renteria, Eastmont; Hannah Rickords, Walla Walla; Faith Faucheux, Richland; Abigail Neilson, Tacoma; April Lawson, Gig Harbor; Lindsey McCasland, Sumner; Melanie McCoy, Sehome; Meretha Lok, Sumner; Emily Gau, North Mason; Kacey Lind, Sehome; Jessica Moomaw, Gig Harbor; Laci Bowhay, Sehome; Arthur Keast, Gig Harbor; Paige Lawson, Gig Harbor; Anya Grimm, Sehome; Sam Bennett, Graham-Kapowsin; Matthew DiPasquale, Connell; Mackenzie Fleming, Connell; Alora Eden, Connell; Madison Knight, Connell; Kyle Naef, Connell; Macy Knight, Connell; Justin Naef, Connell; Audrey Collins, Tacoma, and Grace Fortson, Peninsula.