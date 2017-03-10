POINT OF THEW: Tonasket board discussing athletics

Despite the number of people from Tonasket calling or visiting our office to tell us to stop reporting on the classroom confrontation between Tonasket High School basketball coach Kevin Landdeck and Tonasket Middle School teacher Jim Caddy in a classroom, the issue just isn’t going away.

The Tonasket School Board has scheduled a special meeting on Thursday, March 9 at 7 p.m. to discuss “the current athletic issue.”

Even for a special meeting, they can’t peg the action for what it really was — bullying.

The Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction claims on their website that “Washington state takes school bullying very seriously.”

According to the site, each district is required to have a “policy that prohibits the harassment, intimidation or bullying” and that each district share the policy with “parents or guardians, students, volunteers and school employees.”

Too bad the state never said that they need to follow it.

Kids can’t even take toy guns to school without facing possible expulsion, but a coach can tell a teacher that they might be subject to a beatdown if they show up to another basketball game.

I wish I could say that all the people calling us didn’t think violence was an answer for someone possibly calling their kid a “princess,” but that wouldn’t be true. A couple people I talked to recently thought going into the classroom might have been a mistake, but a meeting in the parking lot after class to duke it out would be justified.

Grow up! My parents (and likely your parents) taught “Sticks and stones...” Oh, you know the rest! Violence will usually only get you time to cool off, while sitting in borrowed clothes at the county jail.

Tonasket Mayor Patrick Plumb, who originally posted the video filmed by a student on his Facebook page, should be commended for posting the video. Plumb has likely received some undeserved flack, but his action let Tonasket citizens know about something instead of letting it possibly get swept under the rug.

Without the video and Plumb’s posting, it likely would have been one person’s story and not picked up by the TV media in Seattle and Spokane — and now affiliates as far away as North Carolina.

If my kids were in that classroom, I would have been talking to an attorney about our rights and any recourse we had to keep my kids safe. Who can say what those students have gone through in their life and if a person threatening their teacher will have lasting repercussions?

So far, we haven’t heard of anyone taking that path, but they very well may if their kids are having issues.

Are all coaches allowed to bully — or just the winning ones? How about top athletes? Are students subjected to this kind of activity as well if someone is performing well on the field?

Hopefully, Tonasket parents will attend the meeting and let the school know that no tolerance should really mean no tolerance.

Chris Thew is the managing editor of The Chronicle. He can be reached at 509-826-1110 or via e-mail at cthew@omakchronicle.com.