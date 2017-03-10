Tonasket honored, posts victories

TONASKET – The Tonasket Middle School has been recognized by Gov. Jay Inslee for its commitment to the College Bound Scholarship program.

The school was selected as one of the top-performing districts in the state by achieving a signup rate greater than the state average.

“Students in your district have greater opportunities because of your efforts and leadership,” a statement from Inslee said.

“Our state’s early commitment of financial aid through the College Bound Scholarship provides a means for Washington’s students who might not otherwise consider a postsecondary education.

“I want to commend you, your district team, your partners and the hardworking teachers, counselors and building staff who contributed to your success,” Inslee said.

The governor’s recognition isn’t the only thing the school is celebrating.

The middle school VEX IQ robotics teams will compete at Central Washington University March 10-11 for the state robotics championships.

“Last Saturday, three TMS VEX IQ teams competed in their last tournament before the state championships next week. These teams continued to impress the judges and achieved some great feats,” said science, technology, engineering and math teacher Nathan White. “The Circuit Breakers Rebooted and Splooferz worked together to win the teamwork award. Tonasket teams have worked together to win 7/8 teamwork awards at the tournaments they have attended this year.

“The Circuit Breakers Rebooted and Splooferz increased their individual skills scores,” White said. “They are currently No. 1 and No. 2 in the state.

“In addition, Circuit Breakers Rebooted is currently ranked number 43 in the world. There are nearly 4,000 teams from around the world that have competed in the individual skills challenge.”

After competing at state, winners will advance to the world championships in Louisville, Ky.

In other Tonasket School District business, the high school Knowledge Bowl team – comprised of Thomas Kennedy, Tawan Murray, Mandi Wilson, Justin McDonald, Zach Clark and Jessica Burke – will compete in the state finals Saturday, March 18, in Arlington.