The challenges of TAR syndrome

TONASKET - There’s a feel-good story in Tonasket.

The sons of Teagan Levine – Cyrus, who turned 9 on Tuesday, and Soren, 11, were born with TAR syndrome.

Thrombocytopenia-absent radius syndrome, first defined in 1969, is a rare genetic disorder that is characterized by a deficiency of platelets needed for blood to clot and the absence of the radius (the smaller of the two bones of the forearm).

The youngsters aren’t letting anything get in the way of doing what they want, though. That’s taken them from wrestling to snowboarding to bowling.

Teagan says some tell her at least she won’t have boys climbing all over everything like shelves, but that’s not true.

“They climb, they get up on things, they figure things out,” she said. “They are probably the best, awesome problem solvers there are.”

Sure, they have to find new ways to overcome obstacles.

Cyrus has learned to bowl using his legs to guide the ball, and can use his hands to play video games.

Soren has learned to play video games using his feet to move controller buttons.

“They eat, write with their hands,” Teagan said. “Their hands function, they just are not as strong as others their age.”

It’s not all about physical prowess.

Soren, a fifth-grader, was a Top-2 finisher in his school’s spelling bee. He next competes March 16 at Eastmont Junior High School, from which the winner advances to the National Spelling Bee.

But wrestling remains a love for both boys.

Soren is in his sixth year on the mat while Cyrus is in his fourth year.

“They are learning,” Teagan said.

This week they got a special treat – A.J. Leitch, who has TAR syndrome, has been wresting since he was in the eighth grade and now competes with the Sammamish High School team. He was in town to work with the boys and show them some moves.

“I think there are a lot of wrestlers that underestimate me,” said Leitch in an online Seattle Times video. “I think wrestling probably is one of my greatest and highest obstacles to have overcome, just because of how mentally strong you have to be and physically fit you have to push yourself.”

“Over the years we have spoken with different people on how to help Soren and Cyrus in wrestling and work on different moves,” Teagan said on Facebook. “Every season I have spoken with a young man by the name of A.J. Leitch who also has TAR Syndrome.

“Last night’s practice (Wednesday) was awesome,” she said. “Soren and Cyrus are excited, I am excited” for the tournament, competed March 11.

Soren discovered snowboarding during a school field trip to the Loup Loup Ski Bowl.

“Two instructors met with him prior to the field trip,” Teagan said. “They worked with him. He did amazing.” (There is a video on her Facebook page under TeaganMcKie.)

“He wants to know if he can go again next winter,” she said. “He had lots of fun.”

Teagan said the boys sometimes have sibling rivalry moments, but for the most part they are best friends, best buddies.

The hardest part TAR is dealing with platelet infusions. When they were small the family traveled every other day to Spokane. That tapered off to once every three days, then five days, then every few months until they did not need to go any more.

“We don’t have to deal with that any more,” Teagan said.

As they mature, the boys’ interests change like anyone else’s.

“They keep on changing what they want to be,” Teagan said. “Soren has gone from wanting to be a dog trainer to a lawyer. He’s very good at debating.”

They both love video games, such as Minecraft.

“Cyrus is my little artist,” Teagan said. “He loves to draw, do paper crafts and put things together. Paper crafts are probably his big thing. He cuts them all out and puts them together. He makes his own Minecraft figurines.”

If anyone can relate to the boys, the obstacles they must overcome, it would be Leitch.

“I barely turn a corner, or take a step and there is someone right there saying that I have great heart, or saying that I inspire them,” Leitch said in the video. “It’s just me trying to live my life.”

“I know one thing, they (Soren and Cyrus) are go-getters,” Teagan said. “They never give up, I will say that.”