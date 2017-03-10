Event today marks Woods’ passing

WENATCHEE – A memorial service for retired Wenatchee World publisher Wilfred R. “Wilf” Woods will be at 3 p.m. today, March 12, at the Numerica Performing Arts Center, 123 N. Wenatchee Ave.

Woods, 97, died Feb. 11.

Among those who will be attending and speaking at the service is Gov. Jay Inslee.

Woods served as reporter, columnist and publisher of the World, which his family has owned since 1907.

“Woods’ passing brought an end to his brand of old-style reporting that bore personal witness to events that, through the decades, stunned the world and rocked the region,” said a tribute to him in the World just after his death.

“He reported first-hand on the Berlin Airlift (1948-49), Beijing’s crisis at Tiananmen Square (1989) and the rise of oil powers in the Middle East (1970s and ‘80s). Back home, his NCW beat produced stories on sweeping economic and social transformations that turned sleepy central Washington into a hydroelectric and agricultural force.”

In more recent years, he penned a frequent front-page column, “Talking it Over.”

In 2009, Woods received the Medal of Merit, the state’s highest award for public service. In his long and eventful life, he had served on the state Parks and Recreation Commission and an array of boards and committees.

He was dedicated to economic development, good schools, better roads and open government, and was an “ebullient activist for public-service journalism, outdoor recreation, music and the performing arts,” said Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman.

“Wilf’s father, Rufus Woods, was a tireless booster of Grand Coulee Dam,” Wyman noted. “As a teenager, Wilf had a front-row seat to one of the great events in Washington history.”

He was born Sept. 30, 1919. His first job at the newspaper was swatting flies in the newspaper’s production room, the World story said. He later became an apprentice typesetter and printer.

He attended three years of college, then joined the U.S. Army Air Corps in World War II. He graduated from the University of Washington in 1957 with a degree in history, then returned to Wenatchee to work as a reporter.

He linherited the newspaper after his father’s death in 1950. He served as editor and publisher for 47 years.

A memorial fund in his name has been established by the Community Foundation of North Central Washington.