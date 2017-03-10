Spring ahead, check smoke alarms

OMAK – With the beginning of daylight saving time today, March 12, the American Red Cross is reminding people to test their smoke alarm batteries and replace them if needed.

“When you turn your clocks ahead this weekend, it’s a great time to also test your smoke alarms,” said Steven Greimann, interim CEO of the Red Cross Northwest Region. “Take a few minutes to replace your smoke alarm batteries and push the test button to make sure the alarms are working.”

“Smoke alarms most often fail because of missing, dead or disconnected batteries, so maintaining your alarms is a simple, effective way to protect you and your family,” said state Fire Marshal Charles Duffy.

He recommends testing alarms monthly to make sure they’re working properly. Replace any alarms that fail testing, and replace all alarms that are 10 years old or older.

In 2016, 27 percent of fire deaths in Washington occurred in homes where no smoke alarms were present, or where the alarms were not working, Duffy said.

Warnings from smoke alarms can provide critical extra seconds needed to get out of a burning home, he said.

Daylight saving time also is a good time for people to take steps to make sure their household is prepared for emergencies, Greimann said. Some tips: