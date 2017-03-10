Spring ahead, check smoke alarms

OMAK – With the beginning of daylight saving time today, March 12, the American Red Cross is reminding people to test their smoke alarm batteries and replace them if needed.
“When you turn your clocks ahead this weekend, it’s a great time to also test your smoke alarms,” said Steven Greimann, interim CEO of the Red Cross Northwest Region. “Take a few minutes to replace your smoke alarm batteries and push the test button to make sure the alarms are working.”
“Smoke alarms most often fail because of missing, dead or disconnected batteries, so maintaining your alarms is a simple, effective way to protect you and your family,” said state Fire Marshal Charles Duffy.
He recommends testing alarms monthly to make sure they’re working properly. Replace any alarms that fail testing, and replace all alarms that are 10 years old or older.
In 2016, 27 percent of fire deaths in Washington occurred in homes where no smoke alarms were present, or where the alarms were not working, Duffy said.
Warnings from smoke alarms can provide critical extra seconds needed to get out of a burning home, he said.
Daylight saving time also is a good time for people to take steps to make sure their household is prepared for emergencies, Greimann said. Some tips:
- Install smoke alarms. At a minimum, put one on every level of the home, inside bedrooms and outside sleeping areas. Check local building codes for additional requirements.
- In Washington, dwellings not occupied by the owner are required by state law to have a working smoke detector.
- Practice an escape plan. Make sure everyone in the household knows how to get out of every room and how to get out of the home in less than two minutes.
- Keep disaster supplies in an easy-to-carry bag to use at home or carry in case ordered to evacuate.
- Have all household members plan what steps they should take if an emergency occurs.
- Learn what emergencies can occur in the area and how officials notify residents should a disaster occur.
- The Red Cross Home Fire Campaign, launched in October 2014, is a multi-year, nationwide initiative to reduce deaths and injuries caused by home fires by 25 percent. As of Jan. 31, 2017, the Red Cross and its partners have helped to save at least 159 lives and installed more than 702,000 smoke alarms in 9,100 cities and towns nationwide, the agency said.
- More information is available at redcross.org or from the fire marshal’s website, www.wsp.wa.gov/fire/firemars.htm.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment