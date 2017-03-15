800 (2017-051 March 15) Notice of Special Election Okanogan County, State of Washington

(2017-051 March 15) Notice of Special Election Okanogan County, State of Washington
Tuesday, April 25, 2017
A Special Election will be held in the below mentioned districts for the purpose of submitting to the voters for their approval or rejection the following.
Omak School District No 19, Special Election - Proposition 1
Bonds to Construct a New Middle School
The registration deadline for online registrations, mail-in registrations and transfers is March 27, 2017. Any qualified elector who is not registered to vote in the State of Washington may register to vote in person at the Auditor’s Office up to and including April 17, 2017.
You can register or obtain registration forms at the Auditor’s Office, on line at www.vote.wa.gov, and Department of Licensing.
The Okanogan County Auditor’s Office, 149 3rd Ave N, Room 104, at the County Courthouse, will be open so voters may obtain replacement ballots, drop off voted ballots, obtain provisional ballots, and use the Accessible Voting Units, at the following times.
Monday - Friday 8:00 AM - 4:30 PM April 7 - April 24, 2017
On Election Day only, April 25, 2017, 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM.
Drop box locations around the county for this election.
Omak - Next to Police Station, 8 N Ash, Omak
Drop boxes will close at 8:00PM on Election Day
Voters needing additional information or assistance with voter registration forms or voting may call (509) 422-7240. Voters unable to use the mail-in ballot may use the Accessible Voting Unit available at the County Auditor’s Office.
Ballots require sufficient first class postage (.49) and must be postmarked by the day of the election. Check with your local Post Office for deadlines to have your ballot postmarked properly.
For additional information on the election or regarding voter registration.
vote.wa.gov/okanogan
myvote.wa.gov
Local newspaper, radio, and TV
www.pdc.wa.gov
Meetings of the Okanogan County Canvassing Board are open, public meetings and shall be continued until the activities for which the following meetings are held have been completed. Canvass Board meetings are held in the Okanogan County Auditor’s Office, 149 3rd Ave N, Room 104, at the County Courthouse, in Okanogan.
Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at 11:00 AM to determine the status of any provisional or challenged ballots
Friday, May 5, 2017 at 11:00 AM to canvass the votes cast and certify the election.
This notice is in accordance with RCW 29A.52.
Dated at Okanogan, Washington this 24th day of February, 2017.
Laurie Thomas, Okanogan County Auditor and Ex-Officio Supervisor of Elections
/s/Mila M Jury
By Mila M Jury, Chief Deputy and Certified Election Administrator
Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.
