810 (2017-060 March 15) City of Okanogan

(2017-060 March 15) City of Okanogan
Job Announcement
The City of Okanogan is seeking applicants for Seasonal Maintenance Workers; this is a Public Works Department Position. Rate of pay is $12.50 per hour 40 hours per week April-September.
A complete job description & application can be picked up at City Hall 120 3rd Avenue North Okanogan, WA 98840 (509) 422-3600 or viewed & printed at www.okanogancity.com. Deadline to apply for this positon is 4:30 PM local time Tuesday March 23, 2017. The City of Okanogan is an equal opportunity employer.
Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.
