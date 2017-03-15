810 (2017-063 March 15) DETERMINATION OF NONSIGNIFICANCE

(2017-063 March 15) DETERMINATION OF NONSIGNIFICANCE
Description of proposal: The new construction of an approximately 8,000 Square Feet building to be used as rental self-storage spaces (up to 60 units are planned). The Facility will be situated on 0.54 acres (23,440 sq. ft.) of property zoned Highway Business along Okoma Drive in the South Omak Area.
Proponent: Sunny O, LLC Scott & Pat Furman
Location of proposal, including street address, if any: 508 Okoma Drive, City of Omak, WA 98841
Lead agency: City of Omak
The lead agency for this proposal has determined that it does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under RCW 43.21C.030 (2)(c). This decision was made after review of a completed environmental checklist and other information on file with the lead agency. This information is available to the public on request.
XX This DNS is issued under WAC 197-11-340(2); the lead agency will not act on this proposal for 21 days from the date below. Comments must be submitted by 5:00 PM April 5, 2017.
Responsible official: Jake Dalton
Position/title: Building Official/Permit Administrator Phone.: (509) 826-1170
Address: 2 North Ash St. P.O. Box 72, Omak, WA. 98841
Signature: Jake Dalton CBO
Date.: March 15, 2017
Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.
