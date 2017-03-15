810 (2017-064 March 15) Notice of Application and Notice of Complete Application

(2017-064 March 15) Notice of Application and Notice of Complete Application

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Scott and Pat Furman who are the owners of the below described property filed an application which was deemed complete on March 6, 2017, to construct an 8,000 square feet 60 +/- unit mini storage facility on their property located at 508 Okoma Drive, Parcel #1700110301 Legal Description: Lots1, 2, 3 and 4 Block 11, LaCourt Second Addition Omak, WA.

The City of Omak Hearings Examiner will hold an open record Public Hearing on April 7, 2017 at 4:00 PM in the City of Omak Council Chambers, in accordance with Omak Municipal Code 18.52.060 in order to take relevant testimony from the public, review the application and make the final determination based on findings of fact.

If you should have any further questions please free to contact Jake Dalton at City Hall Monday- Friday 8-5 at 509.826.1171 or 509.322.1968.

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.