820 (2017-057 March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12) IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

(2017-057 March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12) IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR OKANOGAN COUNTY

ALFRED WALLACE and MAXINE WALLACE, husband and wife,

Plaintiff, vs.

A.V. STOOKEY and MARTHA E. STOOKEY, his wife, and the unknown successors and/or heirs of A.V. STOOKEY and MARTHA E. STOOKEY, if deceased, and also all other persons or parties unknown claiming any right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real estate described in the Complaint herein,

Defendants.

Case No.: 17-2-00082-7

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO:

A.V. STOOKEY and MARTHA E. STOOKEY, and the unknown successors and/or heirs of A.V. STOOKEY and MARTHA E. STOOKEY, if deceased, and also all other persons or parties unknown claiming any right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real estate described in the Complaint herein,

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this Summons, to-wit, within sixty (60) days after the 8th day of March, 2017, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled Court, and answer the Complaint of the Plaintiff above described, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney for Plaintiff, Mary E. (Bess) Derting, at her office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Complaint, which has been filed with the Clerk of said Court. The object of this action to quiet title against certain real property in Okanogan County, Washington, to-wit:

Lots 12 and 13, Block 8 of LaCourt Second Addition to the Town of Omak, Okanogan County, Washington, as per plat thereof recorded in Book E of Plats, page 12, records of the Auditor of Okanogan County, Washington.

DATED: February 28, 2017.

/s/Mary E. (Bess) Derting,

Mary E. (Bess) Derting,

WSBA # 37452

Attorney for Plaintiff

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.