820 (2017-059 March 15) The Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation Planning Department

(2017-059 March 15) The Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation Planning Department

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Colville Tribes Land Use Review Board will be holding a public hearing to make a ruling on the following land use and development permits:

The Colville Tribes Information Technology program has submitted a permit application for a conditional use to install144 strand fiber optic along State Route 155 from Nespelem to Pascal Sherman Indian School. Work will commence within 2’ of the asphalt edge. There will be 28 - 2’x3’ vaults along the route. The project location is within WADOT Highway 155 for 31.28 miles from mile post 44.45 to 75.73 north. Wesley Friedlander has submitted a land use and development permit application to place a 10’x12’ old hickory building on property located at 416 Columbia Street in East Omak. The building will be utilized as a smoke shop to sell tobacco with a drive thru ingress/egress off of Columbia Street. The property is within East Omak City Limits with an Okanogan County parcel #2001061100 and is within the boundaries of the Col-ville Indian Reservation.

A public hearing for the above mentioned land use and development Permit Applications will be conducted on Wednesday March 22, 2017 at the Lucy Covington Government Facility (Colville Indian Agency) starting at 9:30 a.m. Written comments will be accepted until Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at 4 p.m. or comments can be made verbally at the public hearing. All comments may be sent to Pete Palmer, Land Use/Shoreline Administrator, P.O. Box 150, Nespelem, WA 99155 or they can be faxed to her attention at 509-634-2581. You can also contact the Tribal Planning Department at the afore-mentioned address or phone number to request a copy of the permit documents.

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.