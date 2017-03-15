820 (2017-062 March 15) SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 888

(2017-062 March 15) SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 888
of the City of Brewster, Washington
On the 8th day of March, 2017 the City Council of the City of Brewster, Washington, passed Ordinance No. 888. A summary of the content of said ordinance, consisting of the title, provides as
follows:
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF BREWSTER, WASHINGTON
AMENDING SECTION 6.04.080 SETTING FORTH OFFENSES RELATING TO THE SAFETY AND SANITATION OF DOGS; CONTAINING A SEVERABILITY PROVISION; AND SETTING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.
The full text of this Ordinance will be mailed upon request.
DATED this 8TH day of March, 2017.
CITY CLERK/TREASURER, MISTY RUIZ
