Bill would warn victims after failed gun buys

OLYMPIA - A bill before the Legislature would alert law enforcement and domestic violence survivors when criminals illegally attempt to purchase firearms.

Half of all failed background checks last year were a result of the prospective purchaser being a criminal or fugitive, said House Bill 1501 sponsor Rep. Drew Hansen, D-Bainbridge Island.

The bill, passed off the floor of the House March 3 on an 84-13 vote, now goes to the Senate. Among those voting no were Reps. Cary Condotta, R-Wenatchee; Joel Kretz, R-Wauconda, and Jacquelin Maycumber, R-Republic.

Under current law, when a person who is ineligible to own a firearm tries to buy one but fails the background check, there are no consequences. Even though it is a crime for people who know they are ineligible to purchase firearms to try to purchase a firearm, there is no investigation or prosecution of such crimes, nor is there any notification to law enforcement or survivors, Hansen said.

“If you’re a criminal and you walk into a firearms store, and you knowingly violate the law by illegally trying to purchase a firearm, you should be arrested, you should be prosecuted and in an appropriate case you should spend some time in prison,” Hansen said.

The measure would require: