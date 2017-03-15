Briefs - March 15, 2017

Bill combats ‘flash mob’ theft

OLYMPIA — A bill before the Legislature would strengthen penalties for those who use electronic communications to conspire to commit retail theft.

Senate Bill 5632 passed the state Senate last week on a 27-22 vote. Sen. Steve O’Ban, R-University Place, is the prime sponsor.

Public testimony in the Senate Law and Justice Committee related how people who organize via social media to commit mass robbery have overwhelmed small stores in Washington and other states. In one Federal Way case in August 2014, 40 people robbed a 7-11, resulting in thousands of dollars in losses.

Big-box stores also have been targeted, he said.

“Flash mob crime videos show people treating the plunder of other people’s property as a joke,” said O’Ban. “They use their sheer numbers to bully clerks and loot property without consequence. It’s time the punishment reflected the reality that this is not a petty crime, but the organized execution of a much larger theft.”

SB 5632 creates an additional definition of the crime of organized retail theft. An individual would be guilty of organized retail theft if he or she participates in the theft of retail property with no fewer than six accomplices, when that property has a cumulative value of at least $750, and the thief makes or receives at least one electronic communication seeking participation in that theft.

The first offense would be a gross misdemeanor and any subsequent theft of the type would be a Class C felony.

Bill exempts officers from hunter training

OLYMPIA - The state House of Representatives has passed a bill that would exempt certain law enforcement officers from the field firearms skills portion of any online hunter education course.

House Bill 1944, sponsored by Rep. Cary Condotta, R-Wenatchee, is the result of a constituent meeting he had during the legislative interim.

“Law enforcement officers are already required to go through extensive firearms training,” said Condotta. “It is unnecessary to require them to also go through the firearms training of the hunter education course. Providing this exemption will also free up class space and time for other individuals who need to or are required to take the firearms skills portion of the course.”

Representatives of the state Department of Fish and Wildlife testified in favor of the bill. The instructors said each exemption could free up four to six hours of class time, and provide openings for others wanting to get into the education course.

Military officers already are exempt from the requirement.

The bill passed 98-0 and is in the Senate Natural Resources and Parks Committee. A hearing was planned yesterday, March 14.

Bill addresses homelessness due to wildfires

OLYMPIA — The state House of Representatives has approved a bill designed to help communities threatened by, and recovering from, homelessness because of wildfires.

House Bill 2010, sponsored by Rep. Jacquelin Maycumber, R-Republic, allows the state Department of Natural Resources to allocate provided funds for radio communication equipment, education and outreach efforts, technical assistance, fuel mitigation and other residential wildfire risk prevention measures.

“This bill allows local jurisdictions to address the very specific needs of local communities,” said Maycumber. “There are many reasons communities deal with homelessness.

“For us in northeast Washington, the devastating wildfires of the past few years rendered friends and families homeless for the first time in their lives. This is a small but important step to getting the appropriate resources to the appropriate communities at the appropriate time.”

Maycumber’s bill applies to the four northeast counties in Washington state and would allow targeted funding toward areas with higher wildfire risk, a higher percentage of low-income residents, and whose fire protection service providers have a shortage of reliable equipment and resources.

The bill, Maycumber’s first, passed the House unanimously and is now in the state Senate for further consideration.

Comments on grizzlies not extended

SEDRO WOLLEY – The National Park Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are extending the public comment period on proposed alternatives for North Cascades ecosystem grizzly bear restoration.

The 45-day extension now makes comments due by April 28.

The agencies received several requests for an extension from members of the public and local elected officials.

A draft environmental impact statement has been prepared, with four alternatives suggested. Comments will help officials identify a preferred alternative, which will be published in the final EIS.

Alternatives analyzed in the draft EIS include a “no-action” alternative, plus three action alternatives that would seek to restore a reproducing population of approximately 200 bears through the capture and release of grizzly bears into the North Cascades Ecosystem. The alternatives were developed by a planning team with comments from the public, local, state and federal agencies, and the scientific community.

The draft document and comments submitted so far can be viewed at http://parkplanning.nps.gov/grizzlydeis or via regular mail or hand delivery at the Superintendent’s Office, North Cascades National Park Service Complex, 810 Highway 20, Sedro Woolley, WA 98284.

Timber Innovation Act introduced

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Reps. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-5th District, and Suzan DelBene, D-1st District, have joined to introduce a bill to support innovation in the timber industry and encourage active forest management.

The Timber Innovation Act would open new markets and create jobs for rural economies by providing research, assistance and lower costs for the construction of tall wood buildings throughout the United States, the two said.

It also encourages the use of cross laminated timber, which would provide new markets for the production of advanced wood buildings throughout eastern Washington.

“Washington state, and especially northeastern Washington, depends on the timber industry as a way of life,” said McMorris Rodgers. “I’ve long advocated for good stewardship of our national forests, and the Timber Innovation Act is especially a win for towns like Colville, which relies on the Colville National Forest for economic growth.

“This legislation incentivizes active forest management and responsible forest thinning, which will reduce the risk of wildfires and better contain them if and when they break out. This is common sense legislation that encourages economic innovation and keeps our forests healthy.”

New distracted driving bill proposed

OLYMPIA - Legislators in the state House of Representatives voted to advance legislation that strengthens current distracted driving laws and supports law enforcement protecting the public from dangerous habits behind the wheel, said sponsor Rep. Jessyn Farrell, D-Seattle.

The Driving Under the Influence of Electronics Act said the law has to reflect how people actually use their electronic devices.

“This bill is about saving lives,” Farrell said. “We love our phones, and we are just not putting them down. This bill updates our current laws so our police officers can enforce those laws and our roads can be safer for everyone.”

The act would prohibit the operation of a phone or other personal electronic device while driving if it requires more than one finger. That means even if the device isn’t held up to the ear, it can no longer be held and operated in one hand.

The bill also would increase the fine for distracted driving, nearly doubling it for repeat offenses. A repeat distracted driving citation would be reported to a driver’s insurance company, potentially triggering a rate increase.

House Bill 1371 now is before the Senate.

City talks outdoor burning

OMAK - The city is looking into ways to improve air quality.

Officials are working with the state Department of Ecology, City of Okanogan, Sunrise Disposal and the Colville Confederated Tribes on possible cleanup programs to cut back on outdoor burning, the city council learned during its March 6 meeting.

In other business, the council:

• Heard Mayor Cindy Gagne declare March as American Red Cross Month.

• Learned an Arbor Day celebration is planned for April 28 in East Side Park.

• Agreed to purchase a wastewater treatment plan rotor for the east ditch.

• Agreed to purchase two pickup trucks - a Ford F-250 and an F-350 - through the Washington State Purchasing Cooperative. The combined cost is $58,799.32, which is less than the amount budgeted.

• Agreed to purchase a slow plow for the previously approved F-250 four-wheel-drive truck $5,913.07. The old plow is worn out.

Zosel Dam operators increase water flow

OROVILLE – Operators at Zosel Dam are slowly increasing the water level of Lake Osoyoos from winter to spring operating elevations to manage snowmelt.

The lake will gradually gain about two feet between now and early May.

Residents on the lake, which straddles the U.S. and Canadian border, may notice some fluctuations during that time period. Operations in Canada impact flows up or down as well. Adjustments are made regularly at Zosel to account for those temporary changes in flows. In addition, snow melt may cause the Okanogan and Similkameen rivers to rise, causing a “back up” that raises the level of Lake Osoyoos sharply.

“These spring runoff events are to be expected and they don’t usually last too long,” said Department of Ecology spokesman Al Josephy. “During these periods the gates at the dam are kept wide open and the river and lake react based on the natural flow of the river”

Osoyoos Lake levels are mandated by the International Joint Commission.

Bill would ‘fix’ a state Supreme Court decision

OLYMPIA - A bill setting up a process for agricultural employers to compensate employees for past uncompensated rest breaks has passed the state Senate.

Senate Bill 5720, sponsored by Sen. Brad Hawkins, R-East Wenatchee, comes in response to a 2015 Supreme Court decision about compensating workers for rest breaks.

Hawkins said Demetrio v. Sakuma Brothers Farms Inc. “has entangled tree fruit growers and other agricultural producers in our state.”

The bill, which came at the request of the Washington State Tree Fruit Association, “would respond to the court ruling in a way that is good for both employers and workers,” Hawkins said.

The decision involves workers paid not by the hour but by the piece or pound. The high court decided employers must pay employees for rest breaks separate and apart from piece rate wage payments.

“This has led to many recent lawsuits about prior uncompensated breaks,” Hawkins said. “The lawsuits jeopardize orchards and people’s livelihoods, looming like a dark cloud over a leading industry in our region and the state as a whole.

“It’s clear to me, in working with stakeholders to develop this bill, that growers were compensating their employees in good faith, following state guidance and industry practices. I don’t want them punished by extended lawsuits, and I want the workers to get paid.”

The bill is in the House Labor and Workplace Standards Committee.

Oroville chamber plans banquet, awards ceremony

OROVILLE – The Oroville Chamber of Commerce will host their annual banquet Thursday, March 30.

This year’s theme is “Grow Oroville.”

The event begins at 6 p.m. with a social hour, followed by dinner and awards at 7 p.m. at the Pastime Bar and Grill, 1307 Main St.

The dinner includes prime rib or chicken with several side dishes, dessert and non-alcoholic beverages.

To reserve tickets, call Angela Larson at 509-560-2017 or email angela.larson@luciddevelopment.com

Nomination for business of year citizen of the year and most improved business of the year are being sought. Nominations can be emailed to Michelle McElheran at michelle.mcelheran@yahoo.com or 509-560-0931.

Bill would move state presidential primary date

OLYMPIA - Today the state Senate has passed legislation to move up the date of Washington’s presidential primary.

State law requires the primary to occur on the fourth Tuesday in May. Senate Bill 5333 would move that to the second Tuesday in March.

“By moving up the date of the primary we can increase the influence of our voters in choosing the presidential candidates,” said sponsor Sen. Mark Miloscia, R-Federal Way. “Hopefully with this bill we will see serious presidential candidates spending more meaningful time in our state engaging with voters.”

SB 5333 would also give the secretary of state the ability to remove from the ballot a candidate who suspends his or her campaign at least 67 days before the primary date.

New cell phone tower considered near Okanogan

OKANOGAN - The city council has authorized Verizon to file applications for development permits, if a conditional use permit is approved, for a cell tower north of Salmon Creek near Alma Park.

Authorization came during the council’s March 7 meeting.

A 50-foot wireless communication facility is proposed at 51 Tyee St., near the intersection with River Avenue. Ground equipment would be in a fenced, leased area with green privacy slats to screen the equipment.

In other business, Mayor Jon Culp declared March as Red Cross Month.

Several construction projects planned

WENATCHEE - The state Department of Transportation is gearing up for summer construction projects, including a $9.6 million project for road repairs in Okanogan, Chelan, Douglas and Grant counties.

Granite Construction crews will do crack sealing, pavement repairs and chip sealing on 210 miles of pavement on highways 2, 28, 281, 283, 173, 17 and 153, and Interstate 90.

Work began March 13 and should be complete in June, officials said. Construction signs will be installed first on highways 173 in Brewster, 28 at Rock Island, 281 in Quincy and 283 at Ephrata.

Telephone town hall planned tonight

OLYMPIA - A telephone town hall is planned for 6-7 p.m. today, March 15, by Reps. Cary Condotta, R-Wenatchee, and Mike Steele, R-Chelan.

They invite all 12th District residents to call in and talk about state issues.

To participate, residents can call 509-404-3050. Listeners who have questions can press the star key.

Those who cannot participate or have questions beforehand can call Steele’s office, 360-786-7832 or Condotta’s, 360-786-7954.

North Cascades Highway being assessed

MAZAMA – The state Department of Transportation’s North Central Region Avalanche Control Team and Twisp maintenance crew plan a trip up Highway 20 on Thursday, March 16, to do the spring assessment for reopening the North Cascades Highway.

The agency plans to open the highway as soon as it is cleared of snow and safe to open.

The state’s northernmost route through the Cascades closed for the winter Nov. 21.

Best for Women Fair set

OKANOGAN – The Best for Women Fair will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at Okanogan High School, 244 S. Fifth Ave.

The free Okanogan Valley Soroptimist Club event will feature a variety of vendors offering information, services, free goodies and items for sale. A silent auction also is planned.

A spud and salad lunch, for which there is a charge, will be offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Horsemen’s group celebrate

ELLENSBURG — The Back Country Horsemen of Washington will have a 40th anniversary party March 17-19 at the Kittitas Valley Event Center.

The horse-riding group does trail maintenance, provides educational materials and monitors public agencies for policy changes, legislations and plans that may impact public lands and trails negatively.

The group has chapters locally in the Okanogan Valley, Methow Valley and Ferry County.

Okanogan Valley Back Country Horsemen will meet at 6 p.m. March 16 at the Koala Street Grill, 914 Koala Ave., Omak.

Topics include work parties and summer trail rides. The group said guests are welcome.

Hippos event planned

OMAK — A “Human Hungry Hippos” event will be March 17 at Omak Middle School, 14 S. Cedar St.

Entry fees will be donated to the local food bank.

Teams of five — four students and one adult — will compete during an afternoon assembly.

The event is presented by the school, Kiwanis Builders Club, Gear Up and the Okanogan County Community Coalition.

Fritts honored by county 4-H

OMAK — Local resident Lona Fritts has been given the 4-H Diamond Award for 40 years of service to the Okanogan County 4-H Youth Development Program.

Fritts began her 4-H service with the 20-member Spinning Spurs 4-H Horse Club in 1977. A few years later, her club’s 4-H members were She became the 4-H Horse superintendent at the county fair in 1977, and was part of the planning and construction of the horse barn and dog area at the fairgrounds.

She was selected 4-H leader of the year in 1988.