Cantwell reintroduces bill to expand Doppler coverage

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Better weather forecasting means first responders can protect human life and property better, says U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash.

She and Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis, both R-N.C., have reintroduced legislation to identify solutions for areas across the country that lack sufficient weather detection systems.

The bill would direct the National Weather Service to study areas of the country, including central Washington, with inadequate Doppler weather radar coverage and develop a plan to improve radar coverage.

“We know big storms and wildfires can have a serious impact on our lives and communities,” said Cantwell. “Unlike western Washington, there is a large Doppler radar gap just east of the Cascades. Okanogan, Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Kittitas and Yakima counties have areas lacking critical Doppler radar coverage.

“Better weather forecasting means first responders can better protect human life and property. This bill is the first step toward filling the gaps in weather radar that leave areas, like central Washington, with blind spots.”

In May 2016, Cantwell convened a day-long meeting of first-responders to talk about problems associated with the 2015 wildfire season. That season saw more than a million acres of land burn in Washington, including more than 522,000 in Okanogan County.

Three firefighters died, dozens of homes and farm buildings were destroyed, and forest, farm and rangelands were burned.

During the meeting, Okanogan County Emergency Manager Maurice Goodall told Cantwell that Doppler radar doesn’t cover the county, meaning officials don’t have accurate, up-to-date information about storms and other weather conditions.

Cantwell said she is “very aware” of that problem. “We need people to be out there with the best data and information.”

Last December, Cantwell led the Senate in unanimously passing similar legislation, but the House failed to consider the legislation during the 114th Congress. Rep. Robert Pittenger, R-N.C., has introduced companion legislation in the House of Representatives.