Convicted murderer granted resentencing

SPOKANE - Convicted rapist and murderer Kelly Eugene Small has been granted partial resentencing for a conviction of first-degree burglary.

Sentences for convictions in the same case of first-degree rape and forgery stand.

The state Court of Appeals for Division 3, in an unpublished opinion filed March 7, remanded Small’s case to Okanogan County Superior Court for resentencing “in light of the possibly mistaken application” of a 24-month sexual motivation enhancement, which was not mandatory at the time of Small’s crimes.

He contended the trial court erred when it admitted certain forensic evidence, imposed a 24-month sexual motivation enhancement and instructed the jury it had a duty to find him guilty of the state proved the crimes beyond a reasonable doubt.

He also raised four more alleged errors in a pro se statement of additional grounds.

The court remanded only for the sexual motivation enhancement on the burglary charge.

“It is a favorable ruling that affirmed the jury’s verdicts and our arguments on the evidentiary issues raised by the appellant,” said Okanogan County Prosecuting Attorney Karl Sloan after the decision was released.

In April 2009, then-detective Jeff Koplin of the Omak Police Department was assigned to an unsolved rape case. The 75-year-old female victim had been violently sexually assaulted in her Omak home a little after midnight one morning in early 2006 by a man who removed an air conditioner and entered through a window.

Koplin has since been named Omak police chief.

Blood recovered from the victim’s telephone, with which she struck the rapist, was sent to the state crime lab, which performed DNA analysis, court records show.

In 2007, DNA evidenced was entered into the Combined DNA Index System and returned a positive match for then-unidentified DNA found in the case of another unsolved Omak crime, the 1998 rape and murder of Omak resident Sandra Bauer, 51.

In January 2010, Koplin began interviewing male witnesses in the Bauer case whose DNA had never been obtained. They included Omak resident Small, who had done remodeling work at Bauer’s home and had been given a key.

On Jan. 15, 2010, Small spoke with the detective and discussed his connection with Bauer. He was assured he was not a suspect, but was asked for previous addresses. Koplin also requested and obtained a voluntary DNA sample from Small, court records show.

On Tuesday after the ensuing three-day weekend, Small’s wife reported him missing. He had told her he was going to a building supply store, but never returned. Some of his clothing, an electric razor and the family’s ATV were missing.

Koplin later discovered Small sold the ATV in Okanogan the day he was reported missing, after forging his wife’s name on the title, according to court records.

The detective also learned from Small’s wife that they had lived in an apartment next to the 75-year-old rape victim’s home from 2004-2005, and that Small’s best friend lived across the street from the woman’s home at the time she was assaulted.

Small later returned home and Koplin visited him, ostensibly to verify his return in light of the missing person report. Small was read his Miranda rights, and told Koplin he had left town because he was stressed about money and needed to get away and think.

He drove to Seattle, flew to Los Angeles, then took buses to Corpus Christie, Texas; Phoenix, Ariz., and then Las Vegas and eventually to Wenatchee and Spokane. His daughter picked him up there and returned him to Omak.

That day, Koplin received results from Small’s DNA sample. It matched blood found on the rape victim’s telephone, court records said.

Small was arrested and charged Feb. 2, 2010, with Bauer’s murder and the other woman’s rape.

A duffel bag Small left in Las Vegas hotel was found to contain a notebook with writing impressions on the cover that were matched to Small’s handwriting.

During his trial for the rape, he moved to have the writing excluded. The state argued the writing arguably related to both crimes and could reasonably be construed as a suicide note and goodbye to family members, court records said.

Okanogan County Superior Court Judge Jack Burchard allowed some of the indented writing to be admitted. Burchard has since retired.

The jury found Small guilty of first-degree rape, first-degree burglary and forgery and, in special verdicts, found his conduct during the rape was deliberate cruelty, his victim was particularly vulnerable or incapable of resistance, the burglary was committed with sexual motivation, and the crime was committed at a time when the victim was in the home.

It was unable to reach a verdict on the attempted first-degree murder charge after one juror struggled with the definition of “intent” as it related to the charge. The court’s response directed jurors to the instructing defining “act(ing) with intent or intentionally” and instructed them to continue deliberating.

The jury remained deadlocked, and the court declared a mistrial on the attempted first-degree murder charge.

At sentencing, the court found that an exceptional sentence was warranted. Small disputed that in his appeal.

The appeals court concluded that the trial court “did not err in finding the evidence relevant.”

It also rejected Small’s contention that his decision not to offer evidence during trial of a different source of guilt and remorse in the writing rendered that evidence unfairly prejudicial.

The two cases - the Bauer homicide and the rape - had been separated and, at Small’s insistence, no reference to the homicide case was allowed during the rape trial, which occurred first.

Small argued the trial court erred when it added 24 months to his prison time because state law mandates additional time where there is a finding of sexual motivation only for felony crimes committed on or after July 1, 2006. The burglary of the 75-year-old woman’s home, alleged and found to be sexually motivated, occurred in February 2006.

The state conceded to the appeals court that the mandatory addition was not authorized, given the date of the crime, but also pointed out the state had asked the court to impose an exceptional sentence in light of the jury’s finding of sexual motivation for the burglary. That addition would be authorized under state law.

“There were a number of issues argued by the appellant on appeal, but the (Court of Appeals) found in favor of the appellant on only one sentencing argument,” Sloan said.

“At sentencing the court imposed and additional 24 months to the burglary sentence, and ordered the additional 24 months to run consecutive to the overall sentence,” he said. “The appellate court’s decision on this issue was not unexpected.”

The jury’s finding of sexual motivation on the burglary count was a statutory basis for the trial court to impose an exceptional sentence event in 2006, but in 2006 it was not a mandated 24-month period, Sloan said.

“It is not clear to us that the court would have imposed a discretionary exceptional sentence based on the sexual motivation finding,” the appeals court said.

“The court did not increase Mr. Small’s sentence at all based on one of the aggravating circumstance found by the jury” - that the victim was in her home at the time of the burglary - and in orally announcing its sentencing decision, “it thrice characterized the 24-month increase for the sexual motivation finding as mandatory, not discretionary,” said the opinion, written by Judge Laurel Siddoway.

“We find no indication that the trial court would have imposed an exceptional sentence for the burglary count had it realized that the addition of 24 months presently required by (state law) did not apply. We remand for resentencing on the burglary count,” the appeals court said.

Judges Robert Lawrence Berrey and Rebecca Pennell concurred.

Sloan said when Okanogan County Superior Court reconsiders the burglary sentence, “the state can argue for, and the court can still impose, an exceptional sentence on the burglary count based on the finding of sexual motivation.”

All other sentencing provisions remain in place, including the 356-month sentence imposed on the rape conviction, he said.

Small has 30 days from the date of the appeals court decision to seek discretionary review of the opinion by the state Supreme Court.

He was represented on appeal by Susan Marie Gasch of Gasch Law Office, Spokane. Sloan represented the state.

In the Bauer case, Small was found guilty in September 2012 of aggravated first-degree murder, first-degree rape and first-degree burglary. He was sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole for the murder, 123 months for rape and 113 months for burglary.

The time will run concurrently with the sentence in the 2006 rape. The original sentence in that case was 380 months.

An appeal in that case is still pending, Sloan said.