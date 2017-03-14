EDITORIAL: Phones are fair game at border crossings

Some national media outlets are raising the warning flag on searches of cell phones at border crossings and trying to tie the practice to President Trump.

The only problem is that it didn’t start with Trump.

The Department of Homeland Security reported that 5,000 searches of electronic devices were made at the U.S. border in 2015. Nearly 25,000 in 2016.

In February, about 5,000 devices were searched. But what does that uptick really mean? Will you be stopped and asked to give up your password so that border agents can see pictures of your cat?

The odds are a resounding “no.” While the number of devices searched in 2016 (and February of this year) was higher than normal, 390 million people entered a U.S. border crossing or airport in 2016 – meaning about 0.00006 percent of crossings resulted in a request for a phone and password. That sure sounds like an epidemic … if you believe anything that NBC News reports.

Being able to search devices allows law enforcement at our nation’s borders to quickly discover any links that people may have with terrorists or other unsavory individuals. They aren’t concerned with how many times you call your mother or what apps you have.

According to United States criminal law, searches and seizures at international borders are allowed without a warrant or even probable cause. The U.S. Supreme Court and federal courts – including even the liberal Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals – have sided with the feds on this matter.

Yes, they can ask you to turn over your phone and unlock it. To defend our nation, they may even have a look through your laptop. They could even keep them for up to five days.

Have a problem with that? You should probably leave your devices at home when crossing the border if you have something to hide.