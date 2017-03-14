‘The End of Megafires’ presentation planned in Nespelem, Omak

OMAK – A multi-media presentation of “The End of Megafires” will be shown later this month in Nespelem and Omak.

Wildfire Project’s presentation will be shown at 6 p.m. March 21 at the Lucy F. Covington Government Center on the Colville Agency campus south of Nespelem and 6 p.m. March 22 at the Omak Performing Arts Center, 14 S. Cedar St. Dinner will be available at 5 p.m. at the Nespelem location.

Okanogan Conservation District, Colville Confederated Tribes Environmental Trust Department, North 40 Productions and the U.S. Forest Service are bringing the presentation to the area. It previously was shown to a Senate committee in Olympia, and in other locations around the state.

“The Era of Megafires” will be hosted by Paul Hessburg of the Pacific Northwest Research Station in Wenatchee and the University of Washington, Seattle. He has researched wildfire and landscape ecology for more than 27 years.

Megafires are wildfires larger than 100,000 acres and are exceptionally destructive to communities, wildlife and natural spaces. Such fires burned in Okanogan County in 2014 and 2015.

“The goal of the project is to help communities understand the issues surrounding megafires so that they can better participate in the conversation and begin driving toward solutions.” said Jeff Ostenson, project director. “I do believe we can change the way we receive wildfire and related smoke, but it’s going to take everyone playing their part.”

Representatives from the Okanogan Conservation District, state Department of Natural Resources, U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service, U.S. Forest Service, Okanogan Land Trust, Okanogan County Emergency Management, and tribal Environmental Trust will be available to answer questions.