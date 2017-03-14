Forest Service, DNR to work under ‘Good Neighbor Authority’

OLYMPIA - The Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest will be among the first to benefit from a new, cooperate agreement between the U.S. Forest Service and the state Department of Natural Resources.

Pacific Northwest Regional Forester Jim Pena and state Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz signed a “Good Neighbor Authority” agreement Friday, March 10.

The agreement covers forests statewide, “but our immediate focus will be on forest health issues in Okanogan-Wenatchee, Colville and Gifford Pinchot” national forests, said DNR spokesman Joe Smillie.

The agreement is aimed at furthering work to advance healthy, resilient national forests, habitat and communities.

“This event marks an historic agreement between the Forest Service and the Department of Natural Resources, the first of its kind in Washington state history,” Smillie said. “It creates the ability for the agencies to share skills and funding in creative an collaborative ways to improve Washington’s public lands across jurisdictions.”

Officials with the two agencies said the agreement stems from provisions in the 2014 federal Farm Bill, which allows the Forest Service to join with DNR for watershed restoration and forest management services on national forest system lands.

Wildfires, habitat connectivity, species recovery, sustainable wood products and job creation are among the challenges and opportunities facing such public lands, the agencies said.

“The value of this agreement cannot be understated when viewed through the lenses of the communities they directly affect,” Smillie said. “Commissioner Franz is incredibly proud to be shepherding in this agreement in her first 100 days in office.”

Franz, who was elected to her first term last November, took office in January.

National forests account for 9.3 million acres of forests in Washington, or approximately 44 percent of the state total.

“The social, economic and environmental issues tied to public lands go far beyond their boundaries,” said Franz. “This agreement is an important tool that brings these issues together and makes problem solving through collaboration possible. We can get farther by working together than apart.”

“There is a lot of work that needs to be done, and no agency or organization can do it alone,” said Pena. “This Good Neighbor Authority agreement is a model for how the Forest Service can work together with state partners and communities more effectively — a win-win for the health of our forests and Washingtonians.”

“The agencies, along with help from local collaborative groups, are willing to roll up their sleeves and work on tough forest management issues that cross boundaries,” said State Forester Gerry Day. “We rely heavily on partnerships with public and private land owners to help rural communities, reduce wildfire risk, improve forest health, and address important habitat issues. Formal agreements like this will further strengthen our partnership with the Forest Service and provide a tool to boost land stewardship and rural communities.”

The agreement allows federal funds to be used by the state to work directly on federal public land and to leverage state and other money to allow the state, U.S. Forest Service and local partners to restore and enhance forests on a landscape level, rather than within jurisdictional or regulatory limitations.