Letters to the Editor: March 15, 2017

Negative publicity bad for students

It seems, even after all the negative publicity, the reinstatement of Tonasket basketball coach is still being debated. I'm confident the school board will come to the right decision this time. In my opinion, I do believe the decision to reinstate the boys back on the team was the right one. Their infraction was a minor mistake, one that deserves a second chance. If this coach really had the best welfare of the basketball program in mind, he would have resigned. Now this program is the most publicized across the whole state and beyond. That's very unfortunate for the Tonasket School District and the basketball team, who's great accomplishments were overshadowed by all this. It might have also tarnished the reputation of a good teacher. Anyone who knows Mr. Caddy knows he is above name calling. He was at the game to support the basketball team. All this drama also overshadowed the accomplishments of the state champion wrestling team, a feat that's only been accomplished once before, that being in cross country back in the '70s. You will never find a more humble, respectful, or dignified group of guys anywhere, including head coach Dave Mitchell and his coaching staff. This program is one the school and community can truly be proud of. Most schools celebrate when they return with a state championship in any sport. Seems all these boys got was a pat on the back upon their return home from state. They deserve a lot more for all their hard work and commitment.







John Denison

Tonasket

Maycumber is doing a good job

Over in Olympia, our new 7th District State Representative, Jacquelin Maycumber, has hit the ground running. As the Legislative Assistant to Representative (now Senator) Shelly Short, Ms. Maycumber knew her way around the Capitol and was already well-versed on the issues that are before the State House. After only four weeks on the job, her House Bill 2010 received the unanimous approval of the House! That bill is designed to help communities like ours to deal with the homelessness caused by wildfires. Also, from her position on the Environment Committee, Rep. Maycumber is working with colleagues in both House and Senate to respond to the State Supreme Court’s Hirst decision, which has blocked well-drilling and seriously impacted development of private property. Our Rep is also hard at work seeking a consensus on education funding, another key topic this session in Olympia. Last week Rep. Maycumber joined Representative Joel Kretz and Senator Shelly Short in a telephone town hall. As one of the 3,000 who listened in, I was impressed with the clarity of her answers and with her understanding of the needs of the 7th District. She has a lot on the ball, and I believe that she is another example of the high quality of legislative leaders who have come forward to serve our area.

Kit Arbuckle

Okanogan

Healthcare reform plan is inadequate

After years of promising an alternative to the Affordable Care Act, Representative Paul Ryan and our new Dept. HHS Secretary, Tom Price, presented their alternative plan last month. Our Representative for District 4, Dan Newhouse, approves of this plan, saying it will restore access to quality, affordable healthcare options. As the plan is written, it doesn’t come close to achieving Newhouse’s goals.



The proposed Ryan plan will likely result in the loss of healthcare for many of the 11,300 people in District 4 who gained access to healthcare through the Affordable Care Act. The Congressional Budget Office estimated the 2015 version of Ryan’s new plan would increase the number of uninsured people by 18 million the first year, swelling to 32 million uninsured in 2026, along with increased premiums.

This new plan, which does nothing to increase quality or reduce the cost of healthcare, pretends to make health insurance more affordable.

The “refundable tax credits” will no longer be based on income.

Instead, a reduced subsidy will be given to those low-income people who struggle to pay healthcare premiums, and a new subsidy will be given to those with high incomes, and really don’t need a subsidy. And the proposed plan eliminates previous help to low-income people for deductibles, copays and out of pocket expenses. The new plan asks that we use HSAs (Health Savings Accounts) for out of pocket expenses. HSAs have been around since 2003, and have been shown to benefit the affluent most, not those low-income people who need help paying out of pocket expenses. Low-income people don’t have the extra dollars to fund an HSA.

Luckily, this new plan is not yet the law of the land. Now is the time to question Dan Newhouse and ask him to provide answers and a promise. Will as many people be insured under this new plan as in 2016 under the ACA? Ask for numbers likely to be covered, not numbers who have access, and hold him to it. We don’t want to backtrack on the 20 million newly insured.

David Clement

Winthrop

Worst president in modern history

In his first weeks as President, Donald Trump is by far the worst President in modern history probably forever. Trump is not just at war with the media, he is at war with truth, reality ,his own government and common civility. He says don't trust the media while he spews out a constant stream of lies and misinformation like he had the biggest inaugural and it didn't rain on him [it did].Anyone that isn't blind could see Obamas was much bigger,so why does he promote such obvious misinformation. Does he take us for fools? A free press is the foundation of our democracy, without it you have a dictatorship like Russia. Trump and this newspaper running down the media is a real threat to our system of government. If people don't believe in the credible media then they believe in total nonsense like Alex Jones and they don't know what is real. Trump said yesterday the media is the enemy of the people. The opposite is true .Our free press is our main line of defense against a wannabe dictator like him . He has shown himself to be a petty ,rude person not deserving of the office. He is a disgrace and embarassment for the country and should be recalled like you woulda defective car or some spinach with E. Coli and repace him with Mike Pense who is a respectable person.

Tim Bowles

Tonasket

Question about protestors

How many liberal progressives would show up to protest if they weren’t getting compensated by “anonymous donations”?

Patricia Almquist

Tonasket

Tonasket publicity not helping issue

Several weeks ago, I wrote about how the school board mishandled the issue with the Tonasket basketball coach. The next question is: now what? Many students and parents said the coach made a mistake.

My retort to this path of logic is it isn’t that simple.

His recent history shows a suspended driver’s license, a failure to appear in court and now the incident at the Tonasket Middle School. This is not a mistake it is a person who needs to gain control of his life. Having been a former employee of the court system, I’ve seen this pattern far too often with everyone but the person involved rationalizing this behavior and not addressing the problem.

Whether you are for or against this person, the fact of the matter is he needs professional counseling to put his life in order. When a youth has problems dealing with his/her situation, we don’t throw them away. We come together and develop a plan to help that person become a healthy thinking and acting citizen.

The coach should agree to some counseling program to retain his coaching credentials. I would hope our community of fair minded people would support such a plan. Let us stop running around like chickens in a barnyard and get something done to deal with this issue! If the coach can agree to something like this, I would support his efforts. The only person who should track his progress should be Steve McCullough.

Let’s get this out of the newspaper and get on with solving the problem. We are better than what we’ve shown.

I don’t have a problem with Mr. Landdeck wanting to protect his child, but because of his choosing the wrong forum he has taken the onus off the child and now people are trying to protect him.

Jim Williams

Tonasket

