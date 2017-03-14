Piturachsatit sentenced to seven years in federal prison

SPOKANE – A former Grand Coulee educator has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison for receipt of child pornography.

Nathan Piturachsatit, 38, was sentenced Monday, March 13. He pleaded guilty Nov. 29, 2016, to the charge. U.S. District Court Judge Salvador Mendoza Jr. sentenced Piturachsatit to prison, followed by a 10-year term of court supervision after release.

He will forfeit to the U.S. government the cellphone he used to request and receive child pornography images and videos. He will be required to register as a sex offender.

According to court documents, an officer with the Janesville (Wis.) Police Department responded to a report from the mother of a girl, 14, who had received a suspicious package. The package was determined to have been sent by Piturachsatit from Pink, a sister store to lingerie seller Victoria’s Secret.

Further investigation revealed that from November 2015 to early January 2016, Piturachsatit had sent the girl, via Instagram, explicit, naked images of himself and had asked for sexually explicit images and videos of the girl, who was a high school freshman at the time.

He also said he wanted to have sex with her, according to court documents.

Piturachsatit was arrested Feb. 3, 2016, at Lake Roosevelt Elementary School, where he was vice principal. His home and vehicle also were searched.

Piturachsatit still faces state charges in Okanogan County Superior Court in the incident. In addition, he was arrested Feb. 27 in Coulee Dam on suspicion of third-degree malicious mischief-domestic violence while on release from federal custody while awaiting sentencing.

After his initial arrest in 2016, he was placed on paid administrative leave by the Grand Coulee Dam School District; he left the district’s employ at the end of that school year. There was no evidence any local children were involved, school officials said.

He was charged first in Okanogan County Superior Court and later charged in U.S. District Court in Spokane with producing child pornography. The latter charge was changed to receipt of child pornography.

The Okanogan County case against Piturachsatit remains active, said Chief Criminal Deputy Prosecutor Branden Platter. Negotiations for a plea are ongoing, but he said he can’t release any details.

Piturachsatit is charged in state court with three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, and one count each of first-degree sexual depictions of a minor, second-degree sexual depictions of a minor and communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.

Each of the exploitation charges carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and/or a $20,000 fine. They count as “most serious offenses” under the state’s three strikes law.

For the two sexual depictions of a minor charges, he allegedly possessed visual or printed matter depicting a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct - masturbating and showing unclothed portions of her body, court records said.

The first-degree charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and/or a $20,000 fine and the second-degree charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.

For the final charge, he allegedly communicated with the girl by electronic communication for immoral purposes of a sexual nature. The maximum penalty for conviction is five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.