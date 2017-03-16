75 Years Ago: Omak Stampede dates moved to July

100 Years ago

(March 16, 1917)

The Chronicle publisher and editor is beginning to build a new home for the newspaper. So far, the editor has turned every bit of ground himself. It would be appreciated if those past due in their accounts would pay up. “You will never be sorry that you paid for a place or two in their community booster’s home,” F.A. Devon reported.

The current Legislature has appointed $12 million for state government for the next two years. Of this total, $4 million will be contributed by employers in industrial insurance payments, and a million slated for first aid work will be raised jointly by employers and workers.

75 years ago

(March 13, 1942)

The Sawdust Makers Union No. 1 as selected by 304 of 486 votes cast to be bargaining agent for factory, sawmill and low section crews at Biles-Coleman in an election conducted by the National Labor Relations Board.

Omak Stampede dates for this year have been moved up to July 4 and 5, reports president Paul Maley. Other officers are James Rees, vice president; Ralph Staton, secretary; and William Greime, treasurer.

50 years ago

(March 16, 1967)

Del Roby, sportsman-photographer from Kamiah, Idaho, will return to Omak for a one-night program this Friday at Copple Auditorium. Rob’s two-hour show will consist of five color films with “optical sound” taken in the primitive areas of north central Idaho.

Prices: All-season tires, $15.70 each; 8 mm film movie projector, $150; angel food cake mix, 39 cents.

25 years ago

(March 11, 1992)

The Okanogan High School girls’ basketball team experienced agony and ecstasy playing at the state class A tournament in Tacoma. The team claimed the fifth-place trophy, the school’s first ever in girls’ basketball.

Prices: All-you-can-eat breakfast brunch at the Methow Valley Inn, $5.50; Crimson Company concert tick at the Omak PAC, $6; three-bedroom house on six acres for sale, $55,000.

15 years ago

(March 13, 2002)

Randy Phillips, Brewster High School principal, and Brett Baum, OKanogan Junior-Senior High School assistant principal, have been named principal and assistant principal of the year by the Caribou Trail Principals Organization. Phillips was honored for his outstanding efforts on the part of students and Baum was recognized for serving in the role of assistant principal.

10 years ago

(March 14, 2007)

Finalists in the Okanogan Valley Nashville Country Star junior edition will compete Saturday. Junior finalists are Sarah Gray, Casey Steveson, Ana Baum, Lacey Howell, Madison Moe, Ericka Roberts and Jessica Johnson all of Okanogan; Selah Brooks, Brenna Hill, Alexa Gee, Lana Townsend, Frankie Kasal, Brianna Ellis and Halla Fuhrman, all of Omak; Allie Huss and Jeni Hudson of Kitties, and Maya Brown of Medical Lake.