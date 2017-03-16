UPDATE: Two dead in semi-pickup accident

Washington State Patrol troopers and the Okanogan Fire Department investigate a crash on Highway 97 around 2 p.m. March 16 in which a pickup truck and tractor-trailer collided at the intersection with Cameron Lake Road. The driver of the pickup and a passenger died in the accident, according to Trooper Brian Moore with the Washington State Patrol.

The patrol said the highway likely would be closed for at least a couple hours while the scene is cleared and the accident is investigated. There is a detour available using local roads. There is no estimated time for reopening the highway.